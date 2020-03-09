Oelwein High School beating state average on climate and culture surveys
Social scientists at heart, take note.
Some eight years ago, Oelwein Community Schools was among some 20 school districts out of the more than 300 in Iowa to receive a grant that allowed it to conduct a survey into its climate and culture, as a means to improve it.
Students in grades five through 12 have been completing the "conditions for learning" survey to assess safety, student engagement and the overall learning environment in each building. These areas are evaluated along with academic progress under the Every Student Succeeds Act, which is the Obama Administration-era version of the G.W. Bush-era No Child Left Behind Act.
The survey provides information about student perception and serves as a foundation on which to build an action plan for improving the learning environment for all students, the Iowa Department of Education explains.
Why this is important isn't new.
"We know emotion is important in education — it drives attention, which in turn drives learning and memory," writes Robert Sylwester in an article titled "How Emotions Affect Learning" in the October 1994 issue of the Educational Leadership periodical, archived by the Academy for Community Schools Development.
The grant allowed schools to act to help improve climate and culture in each building, said Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn, and schools had to report results for a few years to see if it made an impact. Ehn noted he began with the district five years ago, three years after the district had begun this social science inquiry.
“One of the components was surveying students on how they feel about their relationships with staff, students, do they feel bullied or harassed, do they feel able to talk about their problems. Then that data is subdivided by race socioeconomic status, gender, then we can look at, do our students trust the adults, do they trust each other? And then focus our programming on those relationships.”
Based on the surveys, the district has improved upon the staff to student relationship after initiating conversations of what a positive teacher to student relationship looks like and how to achieve it and connect better with kids.
The next area for improvement was student to student relationships.
“The last couple years, they’ve done a ton of work making connections with each other, supporting ... having kids work together on different projects,” he said. “Some of the assemblies they have are focused on those peer to peer relationships, getting kids to talk to other kids outside their tribe.”
And it’s working, he says.
“It’s one thing to build something but sometimes you don’t actually know if it did any good,” he said.
But that’s not the case here.
“We have the data to show that what we’re doing is working,” Ehn said.
“A lot of these programs are implemented in elementaries and middle schools and high schools have a lot of trouble showing success in these areas. Our high school has been an exception to that rule, has been a model for building a school centered on student-centered climate and culture excellence. So our work has really been instrumental.
“And it’s evident on the Iowa school performance profiles,” he said.
HIGH SCHOOL
Under the “Conditions for Learning” metric on the Iowa School Performance profile for Oelwein High School, when scored on “How do students perceive the learning environment of the school?” the school received a composite of 39.7% on student perception, which was better than the state average by 2.5%. A high score indicates a positive perception of the school environment.
Broken down, the areas with the best perception and which were higher than the composite and state average were the adult to student relationship at 49.6%, student to student relationship at 44.9%, and physical safety at 41.85%. Bringing down the composite were the more subjective areas of emotional safety at 35.2% and expectations and boundaries at 26.7%.
Students on an individual education plan, also known as students with disabilities, had the highest perception of the school across all climate and culture areas, and perceived those areas from 3% more positively (student to student relationship) to 11% more positively (physical safety) than the second-most-positive group, according to the survey. It’s not known how many on an IEP might have merited assistance filling out the survey, which theoretically could skew the responses.
Overall, which includes overall math and language, the high school scored 52.6% under the Every Student Succeeds Act, compared to a 54.9% state average. Other measures in high school include graduation rate — 81.6% in four years and 90.3% in five years versus 91.4% in four years state average, and post-secondary readiness, 43.2% compared to 50% state average.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
The Oelwein Middle School students ranked their school 34.5% on climate and culture compared to the 37.2% state average.
Viewed most positively was the adult to student relationship at 55.6% positive, trailed by expectations and boundaries at 35.6%, student to student relationship at 33.1%, physical safety at 25.7% and emotional safety at 22.5%.
Overall, which includes overall math and language, the middle school or subgroups missed the overall cutoff to not be targeted for its performance by less than two-tenths percent under the ESSA.