Oelwein Middle School technology teacher Terry Rex has submitted a purchase order to the school district for 15 small, round, programmable robots. He intends to use them to teach seventh-graders about block coding and — new this year — mask filtration. They will study how the robots filter light rather than respiratory vapors.
He was awarded a $2,000 R.J McElroy Trust Excellence in Education Enrichment Grant for the project. The Oelwein School District and Keystone Area Education Agency announced the awards, which are pending successful project completion.
Rex’s proposal, “The Masked Sphero,” was among the 16 highest-scoring projects that were awarded funding totaling $27,000, out of 47 applicants who requested a total of $74,561.
The AEA provides administrative support for the application and selection process for the annual grant. Six educators scored the projects based on a rubric.
“I didn’t create it from scratch,” Rex said. “It was one I found that I thought I wanted to do that.”
He modified a project from the robot company Sphero Inc.’s version, which is also called “The Masked Sphero.”
He is also pitching in toward the project $50 left over from winnings in a Dash for Cash competition at a Waterloo BlackHawks game.
The use of light to test the masks, rather than air flow, is “basically an analogy,” Rex said.
It makes use of the metric the machines have available.
“They don’t measure air flow, and the light sensor is standard on the BOLT,” Rex said.
“We wear the masks to block out air droplets to protect our health. We’re representing how masks can work to block out light from passing through. We want some light to pass through, but we don’t want too much light to come through. Kind of like the mask, we want some things to come through, so we can still breathe, but we don’t want everything to come through.”
According to the formal project description, the goal of the project is to use the Sphero BOLT’s light sensor and a handmade mask to demonstrate how filtering inputs can help slow the spread of germ transmission. The students will use the BOLT’s ambient light sensor to actively measure the luminosity (or light levels) the BOLT is exposed to based on the thickness of a filter.
Rex has been teaching for 33 years, the last 27 in Oelwein after beginning his career in New Hampton.
Three years ago, he transitioned from teaching sixth-grade math and reading to technology for grades 5-8. That’s when he purchased some Sphero SPRK+ robots that he says are starting to die out.
“We’re not able to do the robot building and coding that we want to do.
“So if we can get the BOLTs, we’ll get 15 of them with the grant, we can do all those other projects we’d like to do as well.”
The Sphero BOLT robots have different features than the SPRK+, including a light sensor that can be programmed to read a range of light and determine how much is filtering through.
The district will be able to trade in the SPRK+ under a new buy-back program toward a discount on the new-model BOLTs that are built to last longer with an educational setting in mind, Rex heard from a company rep.
The new-model BOLTs still have an internal battery that cannot be replaced, “but it’s longer lasting,” Rex said, “We should get five to six years out of them.” The new models have more sensors and more programming options.
They are programmed by block coding, in which students drag and drop from a word bank of computer code commands into a program file. The robot then interprets the commands. This leads students to assess the actual result against the desired result and determine what needs correcting.
“It’s more about programming and block coding to know what to put in, to get the desired result we’re looking for, in that particular program,” Rex said.
Grant recipients are required to submit a report detailing the activities, lessons learned, and expenditures of the project. AEA staff visits some of the classrooms to monitor the projects and to get ideas to help other teachers. Rex’s post-grant report will be due in May. Keystone submits a report to McElroy each June.