WEST UNION — A 17-year-old Oelwein boy accused of threatening two people with a loaded handgun in July turned himself in last week.
He is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony. His defense attorney has filed a motion to have the case transferred to juvenile court. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 22.
The teen turned himself into the Fayette County Jail on Jan. 11, and he made his initial court appearance that day.
Attorney Gregory Schiller has been appointed at public expense to represent him.
He is being held at the Northeast Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Oelwein Police Department, on July 29, the boy, who was 16 at the time, threatened to shoot two people during an argument. They alleged victims were in a vehicle outside the teen’s home in the 20 block of 8th Avenue Southeast when he “brandished a loaded handgun, pointed it at the two and threatened to shoot them both, while on a public street.”