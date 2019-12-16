Changing athletic and activity conferences is not something Oelwein Community School leaders were considering until representatives of the North Iowa Cedar League made informal overtures.
They conference that includes Wapsie Valley, Jesup and Sumner-Fredericksburg is interested in Oelwein, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the School Board at its regular meeting Monday night.
The board agreed with his recommendation to be as open as possible and voted unanimously to appoint a committee to study whether Oelwein should leave the Northeast Iowa Conference for the NICL. It’s tasked with making its recommendation on Jan. 20.
Over the years, the conference has been shifting east, Ehn said, noting that the farthest west member, noting that West Marshall is leaving the 16-team conference.
“They want to do a realignment,” Ehn said.
Ehn emphasized that district leadership did not drive this, “We were really not out seeking them.”
Ehn presented a list of people to appoint to the committee who have already verbally committed to it. School Board member Erin Rand expressed interest and was appointed to the committee as well.
Three administrators are on the committee: Ehn, Oelwein High School Principal Travis Druvenga and Activities Director Steven Lueck.
It will also include coaches Bob Lape, Jason Gearhart, Nick Schauf, Jason Yessak, Gary Gaylor, Lee Andersen, Jayne Parsons, Travis Bushaw and Cole Thomas
Also included are Booster Club President Jim Prouty and parents and/or community members Jeremy Logan, Matt Vogel, Clint Berryman, and Marti Rosensteil.
The conference does not actually extend formal invitations to potential new members, Ehn said. He learned that after asking for an invite. Oelwein would need to petition to join.
Board member Bob Bouska asked about the “idea” behind this shift. He asked it if was to put Oelwein in a position to be more competitive?
Ehn said there would be a reduction in travel and by competing against smaller schools than presently, Oelwein would be more competitive. Oelwein plays many of the teams already, he said.
School Board Chairwoman Candace King said Oelwein just can’t compete with most Northeast Iowa Conference teams as it is.
NEIC members are Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Bouska said while other communities in the conference have seen growth, Oelwein just has not.
The NICL includes AGWSR, BCLUW, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson, Jesup, Sumner-Fredericksburg, South Hardin, Union, Wapsie Valley and West Marshall.
The first meeting of the committee is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
A public input meeting for the committee is slated for Jan. 8. A time is not set.
Then it will meet with NICL representatives followed by a fourth meeting. Dates for those are yet to be determine.
The committee intends to deliver a recommendation to the School Board at its Jan. 20 meeting.