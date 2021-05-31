Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Trap Club hosts youth program fundraiser June 26-27

The Oelwein Trap Club will host a sporting clay shoot, “100 Clays in One Day,” on June 26 and 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fayette County Conservation Club, 17654 35th St., Oelwein.

Proceeds benefit the Oelwein Youth Trap Club. Round one is $50 for adults and $40 for youth under age 18. Round two is $35 for adults, $25 for youth. A meal is provided with round one. For the meal only, it is $10.

Persons may shoot the first round Saturday and the second round Sunday, but will only receive one lunch.

 
 
 

