OELWEIN — The Oelwein Tree Board is being recognized at the state level as an Outstanding Community Organization by the Iowa Urban Tree Council. Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson announced the news on Wednesday.
Patty Reisinger from Trees Forever, who has worked with the Oelwein Tree Board on various planting projects, nominated the board for the honor. The mission of the Iowa Urban Tree Council is to guide, lead and assist public officials, professionals, volunteers, and organizations with implementing urban forestry solutions.
“Your nomination recounts accomplishments and commitments that resonate with our mission,” wrote Clayton Ender, Iowa Urban Tree Council President. “We greatly value your efforts to preserve, protect, expand and improve your community’s urban forest resources. Your contributions serve as a model for others and we would like to share your achievements with the rest of the state of Iowa.”
“This recognition was totally unexpected,” said Johnson. “It’s nice to see the people in the group get recognized. This is really great for the community, too.”
The Oelwein Tree Board will be virtually recognized for their award at the annual Iowa Community Forestry Awards Ceremony, taking place today April 8 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
“Thank you for your accomplishments and because of you, we have a greener, more tree-friendly state to live in; your award is well deserved!” wrote President Ender.