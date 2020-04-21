Oelwein Community Schools updated its academic eligibilty policy when the School Board on Monday approved an executive summary of changes to the High School Student Handbook to make it compatible with standard referenced grading.
The standard referenced grade scale goes from "no evidence" of proficiency to one or "emerging" proficiency, two or "developing," three or "proficient, and four or "enriched."
According to frequent questions on the district website, letter grades will no longer be used in grades K-8.
"The High School will continue to convert the overall learning progression to a course and letter grade although it is our hope to someday end this practice as an 'average' converted to a letter grade does not accurately portray the current status of student learning," the district site says.
“Probably the one (change) that has the biggest impact would be in our eligibility policy,” High School Principal Travis Druvenga said.
“Essentially, students showing ‘no evidence’ of proficiency -- essentially meaning they didn’t do any work so far -- will be ineligible for their next event,” Druvenga said. “During that time, they will be working on any remedial stuff, whether it’s making up work, going to study table, et cetera.”
"Meanwhile, students who maybe have done work but are not yet proficient -- in standards reference world that would be like a ‘one,’ there’s some evidence that they’ve tried some work but they’re not meeting those expectations," he said. "They essentially won’t be ineligible, we’re not going to take a game or an event away from them, but they will be required to get additional supports, whether (it’s) that study table coming in before and after school, homeroom interventions, those kinds of things, before they are at fully eligible status again.”
“As far as semesters go, like if a student is getting a ‘one’ or an ‘N-E’ ('no evidence') at the end of the semester, we have to follow the state law of ‘No Pass, No Play’ which is 30 calendar days of ineligibility. Technically every midterm and every quarter … leading up to the semester, that’s where we’ll do checks and act accordingly based on ‘N-E’s or ‘ones.’”
“Glad to see you doing it,” board member Charlene Stocker said.
The changes were approved.