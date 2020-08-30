OELWEIN — The Oelwein Veterans of Foreign Wars Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725 is accepting donations for care packages to be sent to troops. The care packages will be sent to the Oelwein and surrounding area units that are currently deployed overseas.
Items can be dropped off at the VFW post across from Veterans Park on North Frederick Avenue. Drop off times are 6-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week.
If you are unsure what types of items can be donated, here are suggestions:
Shampoo, condition, body wash, disposable razors, deodorant, hair gel, shaving gel, sunscreen, insect repellant, muscle relief rub, chapstick, peanuts, peppermint candies, beef jerky, Twizzlers and any candy that won’t melt
Pringles, microwave popcorn, drink mixes, cereal, protein or granola bars, crackers, pistachios, sunflower seeds, water flavorings, Slim Jims, gum
Aloe for sunburns, playing cards, batteries, pens, wood puzzle or other books and magazines, baby wipes, foot powder.
Soldiers also love to receive mail to keep in touch with things back home. You can drop off letters to soldiers and letters from children that will be included in the boxes. Funds will also be accepted to help with shipment of the boxes.