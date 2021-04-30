$1,838.92. That’s how much the Oelwein volleyball teams raised at their Breast Cancer Awareness Nights — or “pink outs” — in 2019 and 2020.
It was engraved on a giant check that volleyball players, represented by seniors Aryn Glew and Abi Dahl, presented on Wednesday to Tina Lewis, a board member of Fayette County American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
“The Fayette County Relay for Life thanks the Oelwein High School Volleyball Team for their fundraising efforts,” said Lewis.
Fayette County Relay for Life was held virtually in 2020, with the motto, “Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we.”
Lewis said the American Cancer Society has yet to make a final determination whether this year’s event can occur in person.
“This year’s looking like it’s going to be virtual yet,” she said.
Fayette County’s Virtual Relay for Life is set for June 12 at 5 p.m., according to the ACS Events website.
Breast Cancer Awareness Night tends to be highly attended and celebrated, high school volleyball coach Lee Andersen said.
“People who cannot stay will support the bake sale,” added Lewis, who also heads the school kitchen staff and operates the home concession stands.
“Cancer affects pretty much everybody in some capacity,” Andersen said. “Raising awareness and working toward a cure is something we all strive to do.”
“We did a wall of honor,” Andersen added. “That was well-received this past season.”
Other mini-fundraisers within the event have included silent auctions of gift baskets and cakes, and sales of posters and shirts.
“We have a guest speaker every year,” Andersen said. “It keeps getting bigger.”