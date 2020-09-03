Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein lost its three games at a quadrangular on Tuesday at North Linn. The host Lynx won 25-16, 25-21 over the Huskies. Hudson won 25-7, 25-18. Alburnett won 25-20, 25-20.

Against North Linn, freshman Natalie Crandall was 10-for-10 serving. Junior Falynn Buehler had 13 assists and Naomi Goede had eight kills.

Against Hudson, senior Kennedy Lape and junior Payton Arndt were each 6-for-6 serving. Lape had two aces.

Against Alburnett, Buehler had nine assists. Lape and Buehler each were 7-for-7 serving. Sophomore Zoey Reisner was 5-for-5.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (0-8) will next play on Sept. 10 in a quadrangular at Solon High School beginning at 5 p.m. The other two schools will be Beckman Catholic and Vinton-Shellsburg.

J-Hawks win 2 more on Tuesday

Jesup went 2-0 in a triangular on Tuesday at Clayton Ridge, improving its season record to 6-1. The J-Hawks won 25-13, 25-19 over Clayton Ridge and 25-21, 25-14 over Maquoketa Valley.

New rankings are out

North Iowa Cedar League’s Wapsie Valley (2-0) is still ranked second in Class 1A in the second high school volleyball rankings compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union was released Thursday afternoon. Holy Trinity Catholic (3-3) is still first.

Tri-Rivers Conference member Edgewood-Colesburg (2-1) climbed one spot to No. 9 in Class 1A.

North Iowa Cedar League members were commonplace in Class 2A rankings. Dike-New Hartford (2-1) remained third, Grundy Center (5-1) rose one to eighth, Hudson (6-1) fell from sixth to ninth, Denver (6-0) rose one to 10th, Jesup (6-1) fell one to 11th and Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0) stayed at 12th.

Northeast Iowa Conference member Independence (4-2) is ranked 10th in Class 3A.

