WAUKON — The Huskies went the distance Tuesday night to get their third win of this high school volleyball season.
Oelwein defeated Waukon in five sets (15-25, 25-21, 26-28, 27-25, 17-15)
Oelwein senior Falynn Buehler dealt out 41 of the Huskies 48 assists, while senior Naomi Gaede had 22 of their 51 kills.
Sophomore Zoe Reisner had 14 digs and Goeder had 13 to lead the Huskies on defense. Overall, Oelwein had 61 digs.
Oelwein servers had 10 aces as they had an 88.3% serve efficiency. Buehler led the way going 20-for-23 with three aces. Sophomore Emma Smock was 20-for-22 with two aces. Senior Kennedy Lape was 19-for-20 with one ace.
Junior Payton Arndt had one ace and freshman Natalie Crandall had two.
Oelwein improves to 3-18 overall. Waukon is now 4-2.
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to New Hampton for a 7 p.m. start on Sept. 29.