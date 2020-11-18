Two Oelwein volleyball players were named among Northeast Iowa All-Conference honors, Oelwein Schools activities director Nick Schauf announced Monday.
Senior outside hitter Naomi Gaede was the NEIC Second Team All-Conference selection. Gaede led her team in kills with 147 on the season and had 23 serve aces for second on the Huskies team with 78.7% serve efficiency.
Senior right side hitter Kennedy Lape received honorable mention. She had 33 kills and 40 assists on the season and had 17 ace serves for fourth on the Huskies team with 92.7% serve efficiency.