Coming off a winless season in 2019, Oelwein volleyball is looking forward to starting this season with a clean slate despite the challenges of 2020.
“Just like every other high school volleyball program in the state, we got a late start to the summer,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “We’ve been working very hard to get to know our players, improve their skills, develop our team, teach new concepts and do everything safely (according to COVID-19 guidelines).”
The Huskies return key assists, kills and blocks leaders who will lead the way this season. Sophomore Falynn Buehler returns with a team-high 209 assists alongside senior Kennedy Lape at 133 assists. Buehler also had 22 aces with a 83.4% serving efficiency. Additionally, senior Naomi Gaede is coming off a team-high 86 kills, along with another team-high at 25 blocks last season.
Losing senior dig leaders Morgan Vawter and Jade Alber will be tough, but junior Molly Trumblee (144 digs) and fellow junior Falynn Buehler (120 digs) will step in their place.
The Huskies kick off the season at a tournament in Independence on Saturday, Aug. 29, with eagerness to get the season rolling.
“We face a lot of challenges in 2020, but every member of our program is eager to make a positive impact on the season,” Andersen noted.
At a glance
Past 3 years: 2019: 0-37; 2018: 8-28; and 2017: 15-25
Coaching staff: Head coach Lee Anderson; JV and JJV coach Jessica Keegan; and freshman coach Deena Smock.
Managers: Laura McLane and Abi Patrick
w
Returning stat leaders:
Assists: Falynn Buehler — 2.5/set, 209 total
Kills: Naomi Gaede — 1.0/set, 86 total
Digs: Molly Trumblee — 1.8/set, 144 total
Blocks: Naomi Gaede — 0.3/set, 25 total
Ace serves: Falynn Buehler — 0.3/set, 22 total
2020 SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m., varsity tournament at INDEPENDENCE
Monday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m., varsity tournament at WAPSIE VALLEY
Saturday, Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m., varsity tournament at NORTH LINN
Thursday, Sept. 10, 5 p.m., varsity tournament at SOLON
Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m., at SOUTH HARDIN
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m., WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK
Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m., varsity invitational at WEST DELAWARE
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:15 p.m., at WAUKON
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:15 p.m., at NEW HAMPTON
Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:15 p.m., DECORAH
Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m., varsity tournament at CHARLES CITY
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7:15 p.m., CHARLES CITY
Tuesday, Oct.13, 7:15 p.m., at CRESTWOOD
Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m., varsity conference tournament at NEW HAMPTON
Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m., varsity conference tournament at OELWEIN
Wednesday, Oct. 21, varsity regional tournament, location and time TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 10, State
2019 NEIC final standings
Overall Conf
Waverly-SR 46-7 11-1
New Hampton 40-4 9-1
Charles City 19-26 7-4
Crestwood 19-17 3-7
Decorah 15-19 5-6
Waukon 10-20 2-6
Oelwein 0-37 0-12