With the transfer of emergency dispatch services to Fayette County, the residents of Oelwein have even more reasons to pay attention to what happens in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.
That’s on the second floor, by the way. They meet there most every Monday at 9 a.m. The sign outside the room says they go until 3 p.m. That’s not necessarily how long they stay. It’s fluid and a counter-productive practice to open government.
The supervisors tend to go through the part of their agenda that involves them possibly taking some action in the morning. However, they do not adjourn when done with that, they hang out and talk and possibly meet with other county officials. The tail end of the agenda always includes “Share updates from committees” and “Weekly updates from various County Departments” as catch-all notifications.
But, members of the general public (which is mostly reporters, I admit) have no idea who is coming, if anyone. So, supervisors tend to have their public meeting without the public. No one says you can’t be there. But practicality intercedes. Most people have other things to do than wait for something that may not happen.
Suffice it is to say, I’m not a fan of their structure. No other board or council that I have covered in 30 years across four states structure their public meetings like this.
If you do stay, you might be lost in their conversations anyway. The supervisors also do not as a matter of course make documents available to the general public so the public can follow along in their discussions. Most government bodies post on the internet the same documents elected officials receive or provide a printed packet in their meeting rooms for the attending public.
I got to thinking about that tangent as I watched the drama unfold in Floyd County in which a coalition of residents have successfully forced the county to have a special election to change the at-large way they elect supervisors. That’s how we do it here in Fayette County, as well.
Voters will be asked whether they want to have three geographical districts with voters in each district electing one supervisor. The advocates say this will ensure voters and urban areas are represented on the board.
Thirty-eight counties use that system, including Chickasaw, according to the Iowa State Association of Counties Forty-four use the at-large system. Seventeen have geographic districts, but supervisors are still chosen by countywide vote.
I’m not advocating for that change, but I am urging Oelwein voters to pay attention to what’s happening at the courthouse in West Union.
None of Fayette County’s supervisors are residents of Oelwein. It’s been like that for some time, I’m told. That affects perceptions and how issues get approached. When city officials and the supervisors met earlier this year about the merging of emergency dispatch services, Board Chair Jeanine Tellin and Vice Chair Janell Bradley voiced concerns about the burden it could put on county taxpayers. Supervisor Marty Stanbrough doesn’t say much at all.
Oelwein residents and businesses are also county taxpayers. However, in the agreement made between the city and county to merge dispatch they are essentially being required to pay the county more for the core service than other county taxpayers.
There is supposed to be discussion of looking for an alternate, fair way to fund the service other than charging cities such as Oelwein and West Union additional fees. That is one reason Oelwein might want to have a representative in on the County Board.
Another reason is the upkeep of the system. Oelwein’s dispatching technology is more advanced than the county. The city has a significant investment in the system, including a tower. Sheriff Marty Fisher and the 911 Service Board have recommended upgrades to the county system. The estimated cost was $7 million. A decision still needs to be made.
City officials and supervisors are scheduled to meet again on Monday about dispatch. That discussion is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
CHANGING THE SUBJECT
• If you attended Party in the Park this week, you got a treat. Flatland Ridge performed from the park stage and were fantastic. Truly, though, I’ve come to expect nothing short of great from Cory McBride, who is the band director at Oelwein High School. McBride plays drums and sings for Flatland Ridge, which will perform Sunday, July 18 at PromiseLand Winery in Guttenburg.
•The Iowa High School Athletic Association really needs to reassess being so rigid about playing postseason games in the evening. A few years back, Wapsie Valley baseball was cheated out of a home playoff game because its field is not lighted. This year, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli earned home field advantage for its first round game, but it will be playing in La Porte City at 5 p.m. on Saturday, because the Cougars’ field is not lighted. There is no good reason to not move these games into the afternoon, especially on a Saturday. And even during the week, it’s still summer, for goodness sake.
• The horseshoe court at the Fayette County Fairgrounds no longer exists, according to Gay Bowden, annual tournament organizer.
