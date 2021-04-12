Oelwein and Wapsie Valley are among the varsity high school baseball teams that will play in special events this season at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, home field of the minor league Waterloo Bucks.
Oelwein will play in the Stars and Strikes Showcase on Tuesday, May 25. They will play Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 5:30 p.m.
Oelwein will play again in the Bucks Home Plate Classic on Wednesday, June 30. Oelwein will play Williamsburg at 4 p.m. and then would play Denver or GMG in either a consolation or championship game.
Wapsie Valley will play in the Waterloo Bucks Baseball Invitational against on Monday, May 24. The Warriors will play MFL MarMac at 3:30 p.m. and North Iowa at 5:30 p.m.
Riverfront Stadium will also host to a JV/varsity doubleheader between Wapsie Valley and Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, July 6. First pitch for the first game is slated for 5:30 p.m.