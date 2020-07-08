Oelwein senior Ethan Thomas and junior Gage Voshell pitched a shutout at home against Waukon on Tuesday to win 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.
It was the Huskies’ second win of the year.
Thomas worked the first four innings allowing two hits and striking out five against three walks to get the win. Voshell faced the minimum of nine batters in his three innings of work, striking out three.
Senior Riley Hamilton drove in Voshell with a single in the first inning.
Voshell, junior Mason Kunkle, freshmen Carter Jeanes and sophomore Cole Hamilton also hit singles.
The second game was a polar opposite with Waukon holding on to win its second game of the year, 16-10.
Waukon tagged Oelwein pitching for 16 runs and 16 hits, including four doubles and one home run. Oelwein committed four fielding errors.
For Oelwein, Voshell hit a single and a double, scored one run and drove in four. Thomas and Riley Hamilton also each hit a single and a double. Thomas scored three runs. Hamilton scored one.
Oelwein freshman Chris Rocha had two singles and two RBIs. Logan hit three singles, scored once and drove in a run.
Leighton Patterson as a courtesy runner scored twice.
Junior Carsen Jeanes, who has one hit, and sophomore Christian Stoler each scored a run. They each also walked once and were hit once by a pitch.
SCORING BY INNING
Game 1
WAUK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
OELW 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Game 2
WAUK 3 5 1 0 2 5 0 — 16
OELW 0 0 1 1 4 2 2 — 10
Wapsie Valley wins two more at home
In a rare baseball triangular on Tuesday in Fairbank, Wapsie Valley dominated its two games by scoring 26 runs and allowing only 7. The Warriors defeated Nashua-Plainfield 14-5 and then topped Janesville 12-2.
In both games, the Warriors opened with a rush, scoring eight runs against Nashua-Plainfield in the first inning and five against Janesville.
Warriors juniors Brady Benning, who has two hits — including a double, scored two runs, and knocked in one run, and Trevor Sauerbrei, who hit a home run and a sacrifice to drive in four runs, led the Wapsie Valley batters.
Warriors senior Tanner Blaylock worked three innings, striking out two and allowing two hits and one run for the win.
In the game against Janesville, Blaylock was Wapsie Valley’s offensive leader with two double, two runs scored, four runs batted in and one stolen base.
Senior Tyler Ott worked five innings of one-hit ball and struck out eight batters against two walks for the win. He allowed two runs.
Wapsie Valley improved its overall record to 12-4. Nashua-Plainfield fell to 7-5 and Janesville to 4-10.
The Warriors will close out their regular season with a 6 p.m. home game against New Hampton. It will be Senior Night.
The Warriors begin their postseason with a 4:30 p.m. Class 1A, Substate 5 game against Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-6) on Saturday at the North Tama Athletic Complex in Traer.
SCORING BY INNING
Game 1
NP 0 0 1 4 0 — 5
WV 8 0 4 2 x — 14
Game 2
JA 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
WV 5 0 0 4 3 — 12
Piehl leads Cougars
to victory
Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli won its third game of the season behind junior Connor Piehl nearly hitting for the cycle. The Cougars won 6-1 on the road against Clayton Ridge.
Piehl had three hits: a single, a double and a triple. He scored twice and had two runs batted in. He also stole three bases.
Cougars senior lead-off hitter Kelby Olson also had three hits, all singles. He scored twice and stole four bases.
Freshman Kate Mitchell had one hit and scored once, and senior Brandon Meyer, who walked once, also scored one run.
S-F/Tripoli freshman Trace Meyer has two hits, followed by sophomore Klay Seehase, senior Dalton Block and Senior Brady Wilkinson with one hit apiece.
Brandon Meyer got the win for the Cougars by pitching seven innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out four. He walked one and hit one batter.
The Eagles committed eight fielding errors. The Cougars had no errors.
The Cougars improved to 3-8 overall as the Eagles fell to 3-14.
SCORING BY INNING
S-F 2 1 0 0 1 2 0 — 6
CR 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Kee sweeps TigerHawks
Kee High swept its home doubleheader against North Fayette Valley on Tuesday night. Winning 14-4 in five innings in game one and then winning 9-2 in the nightcap.
Kee improved its season record to 12-5, while NFV fell to 1-11.
The TigerHawks will play their Class 2A Substate 3 first round game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in New Hampton against Osage (5-6).
SCORING BY INNING
Game 1
KEE 1 0 9 4 — 14
NFV 1 2 0 1 — 4
Game 2
NFV 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
KEE 4 3 0 1 1 0 0 — 9