Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MONONA — Oelwein went 2-2 in team duals Thursday night at MFL Mar-Mac. Here are the team and individual match results:

Oelwein 72, Clayton Ridge 12

Oelwein received forfeits at 112, 120, 126, 132, 138, 160, 170, 182, 220, and 285

106: Eric Flores (CLAY) over Kale Berinobis (OELW) (Fall 1:37)

152: Michaela Blume (CLAY) over Sydney Roth (OELW) (Fall 2:37)

195: Austin Perry (OELW) over Andrew Mitchell (CLAY) (Fall 1:18)

MFL Mar-Mac 54, Oelwein 27

Oelwein received a forfeit at 106.

MFL Mar-Mac received forfeits at 152, 195, and 285.

145: Kashton Mathis (MFLM) over Ricky McKeeman (OELW) (Fall 0:45)

160: Logan Cockerham (OELW) over Austin Schlee (MFLM) (Fall 3:15)

170: Gabe McGeough (MFLM) over Colton Roete (OELW) (Fall 3:13)

182: Austin Perry (OELW) over Michael Knickerbocker (MFLM) (Fall 2:13)

220: Cooper Smock (OELW) over Logan Brown (MFLM) (Fall 2:24)

113: Konnor Barat-Klimesh (MFLM) over Aden Yearous (OELW) (Fall 2:58)

120: Holden Mathis (MFLM) over Chris Platter (OELW) (Fall 1:14)

126: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Andrew Heins (MFLM) (Dec 4-2)

132: Bryce Radloff (MFLM) over Gavin Emery (OELW) (Fall 0:48)

138: Karter Decker (MFLM) over Nolan Lamphier (OELW) (Fall 1:07)

Oelwein 41 Postville 35

Postville received a forfeit at 152 and 195.

Oelwein received forfeits at 220 and 120.

138: Riley Rankin (POST) over Nolan Lamphier (OELW) (TF 17-1 2:00)

145: Alan Millin (POST) over Ricky McKeeman (OELW) (Fall 0:43)

160: Logan Cockerham (OELW) over Favian Salgado (POST) (SV-1 6-1)

170: Colton Roete (OELW) over Gama Cordera (POST) (Fall 3:37)

182: Austin Perry (OELW) over Brian Schroeder (POST) (Fall 0:48)

220: Cooper Smock (OELW) over (POST) (For.)

285: Christian Stoler (OELW) over Dorian Gutierrez (POST) (Dec 7-1)

106: Kale Berinobis (OELW) over Rylee Miller (POST) (TF 15-0 2:23)

113: Jackson Wedo (POST) over Aden Yearous (OELW) (Fall 0:49)

126: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Luis Ixen (POST) (Fall 3:12)

132: Wilson Perez (POST) over Gavin Emery (OELW) (Fall 0:52)

Waukon 45, Oelwein 34

Oelwein received forfiets at 160, 182 and 220

132: Lucas Byrnes (WAUK) over Gavin Emery (OELW) (Fall 0:48)

138: Marcus Gibbs (WAUK) over Nolan Lamphier (OELW) (Fall 1:44)

145: Ricky McKeeman (OELW) over Carter Goetzinger (WAUK) (Fall 5:15)

152: Jacob Homp (WAUK) over Thyron Mathews (OELW) (Fall 5:31)

170: Colton Roete (OELW) over Tanner Kiel (WAUK) (Fall 1:29)

195: Cullen Dickson (WAUK) over Johnny Buehler (OELW) (Inj.)

285: Daniel Cowell (WAUK) over Christian Stoler (OELW) (Fall 3:05)

106: Skyler Dugan (WAUK) over Kale Berinobis (OELW) (SV-1 11-9)

113: Kaiden Anderson (WAUK) over Aden Yearous (OELW) (Fall 0:30)

120: Jakob Regan (WAUK) over Chris Platter (OELW) (Fall 1:52)

126: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Justin Murphy (WAUK) (Fall 1:37) (OELW Unsportsmanlike Conduct -2.0)

UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to Decorah for the NEIC Conference Tournament, which begins at 10 a.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos