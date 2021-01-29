MONONA — Oelwein went 2-2 in team duals Thursday night at MFL Mar-Mac. Here are the team and individual match results:
Oelwein 72, Clayton Ridge 12
Oelwein received forfeits at 112, 120, 126, 132, 138, 160, 170, 182, 220, and 285
106: Eric Flores (CLAY) over Kale Berinobis (OELW) (Fall 1:37)
152: Michaela Blume (CLAY) over Sydney Roth (OELW) (Fall 2:37)
195: Austin Perry (OELW) over Andrew Mitchell (CLAY) (Fall 1:18)
MFL Mar-Mac 54, Oelwein 27
Oelwein received a forfeit at 106.
MFL Mar-Mac received forfeits at 152, 195, and 285.
145: Kashton Mathis (MFLM) over Ricky McKeeman (OELW) (Fall 0:45)
160: Logan Cockerham (OELW) over Austin Schlee (MFLM) (Fall 3:15)
170: Gabe McGeough (MFLM) over Colton Roete (OELW) (Fall 3:13)
182: Austin Perry (OELW) over Michael Knickerbocker (MFLM) (Fall 2:13)
220: Cooper Smock (OELW) over Logan Brown (MFLM) (Fall 2:24)
113: Konnor Barat-Klimesh (MFLM) over Aden Yearous (OELW) (Fall 2:58)
120: Holden Mathis (MFLM) over Chris Platter (OELW) (Fall 1:14)
126: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Andrew Heins (MFLM) (Dec 4-2)
132: Bryce Radloff (MFLM) over Gavin Emery (OELW) (Fall 0:48)
138: Karter Decker (MFLM) over Nolan Lamphier (OELW) (Fall 1:07)
Oelwein 41 Postville 35
Postville received a forfeit at 152 and 195.
Oelwein received forfeits at 220 and 120.
138: Riley Rankin (POST) over Nolan Lamphier (OELW) (TF 17-1 2:00)
145: Alan Millin (POST) over Ricky McKeeman (OELW) (Fall 0:43)
160: Logan Cockerham (OELW) over Favian Salgado (POST) (SV-1 6-1)
170: Colton Roete (OELW) over Gama Cordera (POST) (Fall 3:37)
182: Austin Perry (OELW) over Brian Schroeder (POST) (Fall 0:48)
220: Cooper Smock (OELW) over (POST) (For.)
285: Christian Stoler (OELW) over Dorian Gutierrez (POST) (Dec 7-1)
106: Kale Berinobis (OELW) over Rylee Miller (POST) (TF 15-0 2:23)
113: Jackson Wedo (POST) over Aden Yearous (OELW) (Fall 0:49)
126: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Luis Ixen (POST) (Fall 3:12)
132: Wilson Perez (POST) over Gavin Emery (OELW) (Fall 0:52)
Waukon 45, Oelwein 34
Oelwein received forfiets at 160, 182 and 220
132: Lucas Byrnes (WAUK) over Gavin Emery (OELW) (Fall 0:48)
138: Marcus Gibbs (WAUK) over Nolan Lamphier (OELW) (Fall 1:44)
145: Ricky McKeeman (OELW) over Carter Goetzinger (WAUK) (Fall 5:15)
152: Jacob Homp (WAUK) over Thyron Mathews (OELW) (Fall 5:31)
170: Colton Roete (OELW) over Tanner Kiel (WAUK) (Fall 1:29)
195: Cullen Dickson (WAUK) over Johnny Buehler (OELW) (Inj.)
285: Daniel Cowell (WAUK) over Christian Stoler (OELW) (Fall 3:05)
106: Skyler Dugan (WAUK) over Kale Berinobis (OELW) (SV-1 11-9)
113: Kaiden Anderson (WAUK) over Aden Yearous (OELW) (Fall 0:30)
120: Jakob Regan (WAUK) over Chris Platter (OELW) (Fall 1:52)
126: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Justin Murphy (WAUK) (Fall 1:37) (OELW Unsportsmanlike Conduct -2.0)
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to Decorah for the NEIC Conference Tournament, which begins at 10 a.m.