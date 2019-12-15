Oelwein placed third at it’s 12-team home tournament on Saturday.
Tipton took first with 241 team points, followed by Monticello with 223.5 and Oelwein with 210.
The results for Oelwein wrestlers are:
At 120, Isabella Reinhart (0-5) placed 6th and scored 4 team points.
At 126, Carsen Jeanes (10-5) placed 3rd and scored 20 team points. He won by fall over Starmont’s Dawson Zobac at 3:44 and, in the 3rd place match, over Monticello’s Ethan Tallman at 4:26.
At 132, Sojidin Gulmamadov (8-8) placed 4th and scored 20 team points. He won by fall over Byron’s James Cone at 1:16, St. Ansgar’s Bradley Hackenmiller at 1:31, St. Ansgar’s Matthew Hall at 1:28.
At 138, Andrew Roete (11-6) placed 5th and scored 17 team points. He won by fall over Edgewood-Colesburg’s Aaron Kloser at 1:46 and Starmont’s Hayden Becker at 1:05. In the 5th place match, Roete won by a 10-1 major decision over Waterloo East’s Adrian Doyle.
At 145, Leighton Patterson (11-4) placed 2nd and scored 27 team points. He won by fall over Edgewood-Colesburg’s Jordan Wegmann at 3:15, by a 4-2 decision over Tipton’s Kaleb Nerem, by fall over St. Ansgar’s Mason Bissen at 1:09, by fall over North Tama’s Ashton Bradley at 5:08. In the 1st place match, Waterloo East’s Aiden Ernst (13-3) won by fall over Patterson at 2:13.
At 145-52, Logan Cockerham (2-0) placed 1st, after winning by fall over St.Ansgar’s Mikhail Meyer in 28 seconds and Edgewood-Colesburg’s Chase Kirby at 2:29.
At 152, Austin Perry (11-6) placed 1st and scored 36.0 team points. He won by fall over Edgewood-Colesburg’s Nathaniel Gaul at 2:51, Starmont’s Keegan Mctaggart at 1:17, Tipton’s Brandon Vallet at 3:39, St. Ansgar’s Lorne Isler at 1:05, Jesup’s Izak Krueger at 2:45.
At 160, Ryan McKeeman placed 9th and scored 3.0 team points.
At 170, Johnny Buehler (6-9) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points. He won by fall over Monticello’s Jaydon Ray at 3:10.
At 182, Owen Rechkemmer (7-8) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points. He won by fall over Starmont’s Skyler Jaster at 1:39, Clayton Ridge’s Andrew Mitchell in 53 seconds and North Tama’s Clay Hershberger in 12 seconds.
At 195, Gage Voshell (12-2) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points. He won by fall over North Tama’s James Hill at 1:59, Byron’s Jacob Kann in 45 seconds, Tipton’s Jerry Havill at 2:16, and Starmont’s Declan Johanns at 1:27.
- At 285, Christian Stoler (8-7) placed 5th and scored 18.0 team points. He scored two pins, one over North Tama’s Clayton Boldt in 17 seconds and then over John James at 2:58. He won the 5th place match by injury default over teammate Riley McKeeman.
- McKeeman (2-3) placed 6th. He had two pins, one over St.Ansgar’s Collin Ubben at 1:54 and the second over Starmont’s Ricky Garcia at 1:32.
Team Scores
1 Tipton 241.0
2 Monticello 223.5
3 Oelwein 210.0
4 Byron High School 194.0
5 Starmont 180.0
6 Waterloo East 166.0
7 North Tama 158.0
8 Jesup 117.0
9 Edgewood-Colesburg 109.0
9 Saint Ansgar 109.0
11 Clayton Ridge 51.