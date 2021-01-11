DIKE — Oelwein’s Carsen Jeanes and Johnny Buehler won three matches apiece on Saturday at the Wolverine Duals.
As a team, the Huskies were 1-3 in dual competition. They defeated Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, 84-0, but lost to Dike New Hartford 12-54 and Hudson 48-30.
Jeanes had three pins for the day. He won by fall against Dike-New Hartford’s Nolan Dall in 58 seconds, Hudson’s Trey Jochumsen at 4:48, and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock’s Wesley Knecht at 1:59.
Buehler won a 1-0 decision over Dike-New Hartford’s Wil Textor, by pin at 1:25 over Hudson’s Roberto Verastegui, and by pin in 19 seconds over Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock’s Brooks Hoffman.
Austin Perry had two pins for the Huskies.
Aden Yearous, Nolan Lampher each had one pin.
UP NEXT: Oelwein wrestlers will return to action on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Waverly-Shell Rock. The varsity dual is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
RESULTS
Dike-New Hartford 54, Oelwein 21
182: Cayden Buskohl (DNH) over Austin Perry (OELW) (Dec 5-2)
195: Johnny Buehler (OELW) over Wil Textor (DNH) (Dec 1-0)
220: Oelwein forfeited
285: Jacob Leohr (DNH) over Christian Stoler (OELW) (Dec 1-0)
106: Lucas Ragsdale (DNH) over Kale Berinobis (OELW) (Fall 4:38)
113: Dike-New Hartford forfeited
120: Dike-New Hartford forfeited
126: Dylan Ohrt (DNH) over Chris Platter (OELW) (Fall 1:33)
132: Ty Deering (DNH) over Gavin Emery (OELW) (Fall 0:29)
138: Cole Engel (DNH) over Nolan Lamphier (OELW) (Fall 3:40)
145: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Nolan Dall (DNH) (Fall 0:58)
152: Jace Hall (DNH) over Thyron Mathews (OELW) (Fall 1:18)
160: Nick Reinicke (DNH) over Logan Cockerham (OELW) (Fall 2:41)
170: Zach Adelmund (DNH) over Colton Roete (OELW) (Fall 1:38)
Hudson 48, Oelwein 30
170: Gavin Richter (HUDS) over Colton Roete (OELW) (Dec 6-4)
182: Austin Perry (OELW) over Jared King (HUDS) (Fall 1:38)
195: Johnny Buehler (OELW) over Roberto Verastegui (HUDS) (Fall 1:25)
220: Oelwein forfeited
285: Tony Trevino (HUDS) over Cooper Smock (OELW) (Dec 9-6)
106: Brody King (HUDS) over Kale Berinobis (OELW) (Fall 1:10)
113: Aden Yearous (OELW) over Jackson Carter (HUDS) (Fall 2:45)
120: Ben Holton (HUDS) over Chris Platter (OELW) (Fall 2:15)
126: Carter Boeding (HUDS) over Gavin Emery (OELW) (Fall 0:37)
132: Nolan Lamphier (OELW) over Braden McCullough (HUDS) (Fall 3:23)
138: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Trey Jochumsen (HUDS) (Fall 4:48)
145: Oelwein forfeited.
152: Cole Sheperd (HUDS) over Thyron Mathews (OELW) (Fall 0:00)
160: Tate Entriken (HUDS) over Logan Cockerham (OELW) (Fall 0:48)
Oelwein 84, Rockford 0
195: Rockford forfieted
220: Johnny Buehler (OELW) over Brooks Hoffman (ROCK) (Fall 0:19)
285: Christian Stoler (OELW) over Marshal Schlader (ROCK) (Fall 2:47)
106: Rockford forfieted
113: Rockford forfieted
120: Rockford forfieted
126: Rockford forfieted
132: Rockford forfieted
138: Rockford forfieted
145: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Wesley Knecht (ROCK) (Fall 1:59)
152: Rockford forfieted
160: Rockford forfieted
170: Colton Roete (OELW) over Terran Romer (ROCK) (Fall 2:00)
182: Austin Perry (OELW) over Joe Koehler (ROCK) (Fall 2:29)