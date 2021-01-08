Oelwein’s Naomi Gaede pinned Crestwood’s Paetyn Blockhus in 28 seconds Thursday night. It was fast, but not fast enough to take over as the quickest Huskies pin this season.
The girls on Oelwein’s wrestling team went 2-7 in their individual matches Thursday night as the Huskies hosted Waukon and Crestwood. In team dual action, boys varsity beat Waukon, 43-33, but lost to Crestwood, 68-9.
TWO WINS AGAINST CRESTWOOD
Oelwein won two matches against the Cadets. Carsen Jeanes, wrestling at 145, won an 8-4 decision over Bryce Shea. Johnny Buehler pinned Brendan Dixon at 1:25 in their 185 match.
BEATING WAUKON
Oelwein won three matches against Waukon by pin. Wrestling at 138, Jeanes pinned Owen Malone at 3:36. At 145, Nolan Lamphier pinned Jacob Homp at 3:29. At 285, Christian Stoler pinned Alex Goetzinger in 38 seconds.
At 182, Oelwein's Austin Perry won a 4-3 decision over Tanner Kiel.
At 220, Oelwein's Johnny Buehler won a 13-0 major decision over Cullen Dickson.
GIRLS RESULTS
Oelwein’s Abbie Dahl collected the girls squad’s second match win by pinning Waukon’s Jada Bushaw at 3:01.
Oelwein’s Lauren Hamilton lost by fall to Waukon’s Meridian Snitker (0:38), and Crestwood’s Chyann Bullerman-yu (0:54) and Sierra Hansmeier (2:25)
Oelwein’s Sydney Roth lost by fall to Crestwood’s Saydey Scholbrock (1:25) and Annamae Leverson (1:34)
GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT COMING SOON
The IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament is coming up Jan. 22-23 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Oelwein’s girls cumulatively have 14 wins now, and all were by pin.
Hamilton is 5-6 so far this season. Her fastest pin clocked in at 35 seconds over Charles City’s Alexis Ver Meer on Dec. 17.
Gaede is 6-3. Her now-second-fastest pin was at 37 seconds on Dec. 17 over New Hampton’s Bailey Cox.
Dahl is 3-4. Her quickest pin was at 1:09 against Ella Cook of East Buchanan.
Roth is 0-5 for the season so far.
PIN ACTION
Oelwein wrestlers — boys and girls — now have 72 pins altogether.
Jeanes leads the boy in pins with 10. The 132-pounder’s quickest was at 42 seconds on Dec. 15 against South Winneshiek’s Jeremiah Cullen.
The team’s fastest pin, however, was scored by Buehler. He took down Humboldt’s Christian Lee in 14 seconds on Jan. 2. Overall, Buehler has five pins.
Ryan McKeeman, at 182, has eight pins with the fastest at 1:15 on Dec. 17 against New Hampton’s Arin Rausch.
Perry, at 182, has five pins. His quickest was on Jan. 2 in 25 seconds against Payten Elijah of Tipton.
Leighton Patterson, at 145, has four pins this season, with the quickes at 36 seconds on Jan. 2 against Humboldt’s Joe Weydert.
Logan Cockerham — at 160 — has four pins. His fastest was against Tipton’s Carson Charves Jan. 2 at 44 seconds.
Roete, at 170, has four pins. His quickest was on Dec. 15 against East Buchanan’s Nick Stahr at 26 seconds.
Regan McKeeman, at 182, has five pins. He pinned Logan Putz, of Edgewood-Colesburg, in 17 seconds.
Cooper Smock, at 285, has two pins. The earliest pin was at 1:13 on Dec. 1 against Nashua-Plainfield’s Landon Pratt.
Aden Yearous, at 120, has two pins, the fastest coming Jan. 2 at 1:06 against Saint Ansgar’s Leah Jorgensen.
Kale Berinobis, at 106, has two pins, with his earliest coming at 2:29 against Postville’s Rylee Miller on Dec. 1.
Nolan Lamphier, at 145, has two pins. He got the fall against Edgewood-Colesburg’s Connor Wilson as the first period ended in the Dec. 11 match.
Christian Stoler, at 285, has one pin. It came 30 seconds into his Dec. 15 match against East Buchanan’s Caleb Dirks.
Chris Platter, Westin Woodson, and Ricky McKeeman each have one pin.
UP NEXT FOR
THE HUSKIES
Oelwein wrestling’s next action is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Wolverine Duals at Dike-New Hartford.
RANKINGS
The Predicament, a website devoted to Iowa wrestling coverage, released its third iteration of team and individual rankings on Thursday.
Waverly-Shell Rock is ranked No. 2 as a team in Class 3a and Independence is No. 8 in Class 2A.
Area wrestlers making the cut included:
• Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Zane Behrends, No. 7, 106, Class 3A.
• Wapsie Valley sophomore Dawson Schmit, No. 4, 113, Class 1A.
• Waverly-Shell Rock senior Bailey Roybal, No. 1, 120, Class 3A.
• Independence sophomore Carter Straw, No. 10, 126, Class 2A
• Waverly-Shell Rock junior Carter Fecht, No. 10, 126, Class 3A.
• Independence senior Brandon O’Brien, No. 2, 132, Class 2A.
• Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Ryder Block, No. 1, 132, Class 3A.
• Independence junior Isaiah Weber, No. 2, 138, Class 2A
• Waverly-Shell Rock junior Cayden Langrek, No. 6, 138, Class 3A.
• Jesup senior Jerret Delagardelle, No. 9, 145, Class 1A
• East Buchanan senior TJ Lau No. 7, 152, Class 1A
• Waverly Shell Rock junior Aiden Riggins, No. 3, 152, Class 3A
• Starmont junior Bowen Munger, No. 8, 170.
• Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore McCrae Hagerty, No. 2, 182, Class 3A.
• Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Jake Walker, No. 4, 195, Class 3A.
• East Buchanan senior Luke Recker, No. 6, 220, Class 1A.
• Waverly-Shell Rock senior Luke Walker, No. 2, 220, Class 3A.