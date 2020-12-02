POSTVILLE — Of the Oelwein’s wrestling team’s first three team duals of the season, the Huskies won one, tied one and lost one.
The Huskies won 45-36 over quad host Postville on Tuesday. They tied Waukon at 42 and lost to Nashua-Plainfield 34-48.
Huskies beat Pirates
Against Postville, Oelwein won four matches by fall for 24 points:
At 170, Colton Roete pinned Gama Cordera at 3:01.
At 106, Kale Berinobis pinned Rylee Miller at 2:29.
At 145, Leighton Patterson pinned Alan Millin in 53 seconds.
At 152, Ricky McKeeman pinned Will Linderbaum at 1:12.
Oelwein’s Carsen Jeanes won a 4-2 decision at 138 over Riley Rankin for 3 team points.
Oelwein received 18 points from three forfeits for lack of opponents. Those went to Logan Cockerham at 160, Cooper Smock at 285, and Brandon Benter at 120.
Postville won three matches by fall for 18 points:
At 182, Brian Schroeder pinned Austin Perry at 1:26.
At 113, Jackson Wedo pinned Aden Yearous in 41 seconds.
At 132, Wilson Perez pinned Gavin Emery in 41 seconds.
Postville received 18 points from three forfeits for lack of opponent. Those went to Volodymyr Kiselov at 195, Dorian Gutierrez at 220 and Luis Ixen at 126.
Huskies tie Waukon
Against Waukon, Oelwein won one match by fall for 6 points:
At 145, Patterson pinned Owen Frieden in 42 seconds.
Oelwein received 36 points from six forfeits. Those went to Cockerham at 170, Roete at 182, Perry at 195, Smock at 285, Jeanes at 138 and Nolan Lamphier at 152.
Waukon received two forfeits for 12 points. They went to Cullen Dickson at 220 and Lucas Byrnes at 126
Waukon won five matches by fall for 30 points:
At 120, Jakob Regan pinned Benter in 31 seconds.
At 132, Marcus Gibbs pinned Emery in 33 seconds.
At 160, Riley Burington pinned McKeeman at 1:38.
At 113, Kaiden Anderson pinned Yearous at 3:04.
At 106, Skyler Dugan pinned Berinobis at 5:02.
Huskies vs. Huskies
Against Nashua-Plainfield, Oelwein won four matches by fall for 24 points:
At 285, Smock pinned Landon Pratt at 1:13.
At 138, Jeanes pinned Dylan Blanchard at 2:32.
At 145, Patterson pinned Titus Evans at 5:04.
At 195, Perry pinned Tate White at 5:46.
Roete won a major decision at 170 over Colton Jackson, 10-0, for 4 team points.
Oelwein received 6 points from one forfeit, which went to Ryan McKeeman at 182.
Nashua-Plainfield won six matches by fall for 36 points:
At 106, Kendrick Huck pinned Berinobis in 21 seconds.
At 113, Garret Rinken pinned Yearous at 1:16.
At 120, Hayden Munn pinned Benter in 50 seconds.
At 132, Trey Nelson pinned Emery in 38 seconds.
At 152, Aiden Sullivan pinned Ricky McKeeman at 3:22.
At 160, McKade Munn pinned Cockerham at 5:14.
Nashua-Plainfield received 12 points from two forfeits. They went to Tyson White at 220 and Kaden Wilken at 126.
UP NEXT
The Huskies will travel to Charles City on Thursday, Dec. 10 for a conference dual. Wrestling begins at 6:15 p.m. Then Oelwein will host a quad dual against Edgewood-Colesburg, Monticello and Starmont on Friday, Dec. 11 beginning at 6 p.m.