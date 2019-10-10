The Oelwein YSF Football team have been rallying behind Oelwein High School senior Cierrah Harris, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July.
On Wednesday night, the players and coaches from Oelwein YSF Football recognized Harris during their game and announced they have raised over $500 for her medical expenses through various fundraisers.
The money was collected during their “Gold Out Game” on Wednesday to help her family with medical expenses and raise awareness for child cancer. They also have been raising money by selling cupcakes, t-shirts and window decals with the boys football numbers.
Since Harris was diagnosed with a brain tumor, she has had to have brain surgery for biopsy, and to also make a pathway for fluid to be able to flow out of her brain, since they were causing her terrible headaches from the fluid build-up.
She also had a second surgery to place her port, which took seven hours, due to complications that were corrected.
After her brain surgery, Harris has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments weekly. She will have a total of 64 treatments.
A Facebook post dated from Oct. 2 on the Oelwein YSF Football page said Harris has been in good spirits.
“She has been amazing and so full of life and spirit through everything,” said the Oct. 2 post. “Her faith and overwhelming support have kept her going.”
The family of Harris has made t-shirts to raise money for expenses and to allow members of the community to show their support for her fight against cancer. Those interested in t-shirts should contact Crystal and Travis Harris.