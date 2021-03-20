Oelwein’s Fidelity Bank and Trust’s experiences in the past year mirror the struggles, changes and now budding optimism within its community.
"I was just at a local business this morning ... they said they had a great weekend this last weekend as far as sales go," said Kent Nelson, Fidelity's Oelwein area market president. "They think that the warm weather, the hope that we're getting past this COVID problem has just really helped with people's attitudes. And so I think our business people are becoming more optimistic because their customers are becoming more optimistic. That's a positive."
It's also indicative of that small businesses and banks successfully adapted.
"In general, the the banking industry did OK, and we're only going to be as OK as our customers," Nelson said. "As long as our customers found a way to deal with that adversity, we were able to find a way to deal with it too."
When the COVID-19 pandemic began to ramp up in Iowa, Fidelity, like its peers, took precautions that reflected understanding of the virus and the desire to keep people on the job in the bank.
"As a general rule, Fidelity kind of took the position that we were going to try to pride ourselves on being able to still have the opportunity for our people to come to work everyday," Nelson said.
Fidelity closed its lobby to the public in March of last year, routing business to its drive-through service, over the phone and to online banking tools. More customers tapping into technology was already happening when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It simply sped it along.
Reports of new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County were comparatively light. By July the bank re-opened its lobby. Masks were optional for employees and customers.
That lasted until early November. Positive cases in the county began to spike. Multiple days in early November saw figures peak above 30 per day. A similar surge was happening across the state and country. Fidelity closed off its lobby again.
"That was kind of a tough decision," Nelson said. "Not only locally but nationally I think people were thinking 'We're going to get back to normal before the end of 2020.' That didn't happen. as matter of fact it got worse."
Fidelity saw 12 of its 15 staff members test positive for the virus from the end of October through the end of November, he said.
"That was a really challenging time."
By early to mid-December, pretty much all staff members had recovered, he said. And after the COVID-19 numbers started to decline, Fidelity reopened its lobby by early February. Staff are now required to wear masks and customers are asked to do the same.
"Everybody has been very good about it, very cooperative," Nelson said. "I think they were glad to see the lobbies open up again."
Being able to have that face-to-face contact is important to many people regardless of demographic, he said. At the same time, the use of electronic communication and banking tools as well as other practices grew.
"First off, we all learned how to use Zoom," Nelson said. It's a tool they continue to use to interact with other Fidelity offices for things such as training and networking.
"I think it's good that we've learned how to use other sources to communicate and still conduct business as close to normal as possible, but it's going to be good to get back... it's human nature for most people to have interaction face-to-face."
Like Fidelity, the community was struggling with the pandemic. Multiple businesses and their employees faced uncertain futures. Fidelity, along with other area banks, were able to step in to help by administering the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
"It was pretty much across the board," Nelson said of the types of businesses applying for the forgivable loans. "Obviously, there were some industries that probably needed it more than others. The hospitality businesses — bars and restaurants and hotels, those businesses probably suffered the most ... I think a lot of those folks were able to take advantage of that program."
The Paycheck Protection Program is in a second round of lending right now.
"We've been probably just as busy, if not busier the second time around than we were with the first round," Nelson said.
"It's been very helpful for our farming community."
The state of Iowa also had a special grant program for restaurants in particular, he said. That program was not funneled through banks, but Fidelity passed along the information about it.
Fidelity also teamed up with Oelwein Chamber and Area Development on a gift certificate program to try to help Oelwein area businesses have some cash flow even while shuttered.
There are signs that Iowa has weathered the pandemic well from a business standpoint, Nelson said.
"Back in July 2020, there was a report that was generated by the Council of State Governments ... Iowa was ranked as the state with the lowest projected losses from the pandemic. That's pretty amazing. We were expecting to lose only about 4% of our overall revenue because of COVID-19," he said.
Researchers said Iowa's mix of agriculture and industries that are insulated from the affect of social-distancing shutdowns have much to do with that, he said.
"I was really pleasantly surprised to see that," Nelson said.