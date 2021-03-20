Oelwein Individual Speech students competed at State Speech on Thursday and received two Division I ratings overall.
Scores were based on three ratings from three judges who visited Oelwein High School in-person.
“I am so proud of the effort from these students,” coach Jillian Tomasino said. “They truly worked hard and they gave it everything they had.”
Aryn Glew received a Division I rating overall, after performing her original oratory piece, “My Dad’s Deployment.”
Selah Hadley received a Division I overall for her solo musical theater song, “Nothing Short of Wonderful.”
Logan Cockerham received a Division II rating for his spontaneous speaking piece on the topic, “What did we learn from the 2021 election.”
Glew also received a Division II overall in the after dinner category, for the piece “Knowing Everything but Knowing Nothing.”
All-State announcements are expected out next Wednesday, March 24 at 4 p.m. at ihssa.org/individual_events.html.
“We will wait with anticipation for the all-state nominations!” Tomasino said.