Oelwein Individual Speech students competed at State Speech on Thursday and received two Division I ratings overall.

Scores were based on three ratings from three judges who visited Oelwein High School in-person.

“I am so proud of the effort from these students,” coach Jillian Tomasino said. “They truly worked hard and they gave it everything they had.”

Aryn Glew received a Division I rating overall, after performing her original oratory piece, “My Dad’s Deployment.”

Selah Hadley received a Division I overall for her solo musical theater song, “Nothing Short of Wonderful.”

Logan Cockerham received a Division II rating for his spontaneous speaking piece on the topic, “What did we learn from the 2021 election.”

Glew also received a Division II overall in the after dinner category, for the piece “Knowing Everything but Knowing Nothing.”

All-State announcements are expected out next Wednesday, March 24 at 4 p.m. at ihssa.org/individual_events.html.

“We will wait with anticipation for the all-state nominations!” Tomasino said.

 
 
 
 
 

