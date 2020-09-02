Decorah’s Izaak Eichinger and Oelwein’s Brennan Sauser climbed to the top of the hill overlooking the finish line Tuesday evening at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Although rain clouds were gathering, the junior headed down a firm and dry decline — a fast track, with gravity pulling them. Eichinger had a lead of a few yards that shrank with each stride. But Sauser ran out of space as the Viking snatched away eighth-place by six-tenths of a second.
Sauser’s ninth-place finish in Oelwein’s home cross country meet was the highest among the Huskies, who as a team also placed ninth.
Decorah won the meet with four top 10 finishes, including senior Brady Hogan in first.
Oelwein’s next finisher was sophomore Ray Gearhart at 28.
UP NEXT
The Huskies will travel to Waverly on Sept. 8 for an invitational at Wartburg. The race begins at 4:30 p.m.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Decorah
2. West Delaware
3. Denver
4. Waverly-Shell Rock
5. North Fayette Valley
6. Jesup
7. Waukon
8. Center Point-Urbana 208
9. Oelwein
10. Columbus Catholic
11. North Linn
12. Sumner-Fredericksburg
13. Edgewood-Colesburg