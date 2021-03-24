Last summer, Kennedy Lape let out a sigh of relief.
The state canceled high school spring sports because of the pandemic. Summer sports started late, but Lape and her new teammates in Oelwein would get to play. And she would continue to work toward a dream.
“I was very nervous about not having a season,” the senior said Wednesday. “It’s junior year; recruiting is very big that year. It was like, ‘Are teams going to be able to see me? What do I do if we don’t have a season?’
“But I was very lucky to be able to have a season and be able to show improvement I’ve had in the field.”
Lape hit .378 for the Huskies last year during a shortened season and was 5-5 in the circle. She added two doubles, eight walks and 10 runs batted in on offense and struck out 97 in 74 1/3 innings for Oelwein (6-7).
More importantly, she kept alive a recruitment that ended when she decided to play for Division III Wartburg. The Knights are 10-3 thus far this season, were 9-3 before the American Rivers Conference shut down softball because of the pandemic and went 27-13 in 2019.
Wartburg reached the NCAA Regional and went 1-2.
“The program they have and their coaching staff. I really liked the coaching staff and the setup they have over there,” Lape said of choosing Wartburg over Coe College.
“And my academic track had something to do with it, too. They have a good exercise sciences program.”
Her father, Bob Lape, has sent a myriad of athletes off to college as both a football and a softball coach, but admitted Wednesday’s signing ceremony has a special place in his heart.
“It’s a little more special that it’s my daughter that’s going to play.”
Kennedy played for her father at Oelwein and for two seasons at North Fayette Valley.
She batted .382 over two seasons with the TigerHawks, with eight doubles 53 RBI and 26 walks. She also went 15-9 in the circle with 109 strikeouts.
She is 20-14 with 206 strikeouts in 44 games, including 34 starts. Her career batting average is .381 (85 for 223).
“Ever since I was little playing tee-ball, I wanted to play college softball,” she said. “It’s very big; my family is very happy I get to fulfill my dream of playing. It’s exciting.”