Parked in their vehicles, customers awaited bagged to-go containers of hot pasta outside Oelwein Fire Department for its 42nd annual Spaghetti Supper on Wednesday.
Mike Thoma, who serves on the Department’s Spaghetti Supper Committee, joked: “I’ve been to all 42 — I don’t know if it’s fortunate or unfortunate.
“This is the first year it’s been a drive-by. COVID’s throwing us a curve.”
Serving started at 4 p.m., and many diners arrived at the beginning. If Thoma had to plan another drive-through dinner next year — and he hopes the pandemic will be past-tense and he won’t have to — he said he would start with more serving staff.
“We had a skeleton crew to start,” he said.
By the close of serving at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Department posted to Facebook that suppers had sold out.
Thoma said they served 480 meals.
“We want to thank everyone for your support (and) patience with how everything went tonight. We are blessed to have your support!” the post said in part.
“From someone who was at the first one... thanks for making it happen in a difficult year,” said a comment on the post from Ron Luckeroth, whose profile says he is an Oelwein native. “Enjoyed our meals.”