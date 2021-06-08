Each year the Oelwein High School distributes quarterly awards for students who do “Whatever It Takes.” From these almost 50 award winners, one student from each grade level is determined and awarded the overall “Whatever It Takes” designation. Not only does this award embody the very essence of altruism and the heart of a volunteer, it also represents those who give much with asking little in return.
The following students will have their names added to the Oelwein High School Wall of Fame: Izsabella Fauser, Nevin Berry, Malayna Kiel and Austin Hoover.
Principal Tim Hadley applauds these individuals for their servant leadership.
“We have a myriad of staff and students who go above and beyond every day,” Hadley said. “It is awesome to see these four students recognized for their service. Often we focus only on athletics and academics, in doing this we miss the ultimate goal of education; productive citizenship. This award represents that.”