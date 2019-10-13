MUSCATINE — The Oelwein Marching Band put on quite a few miles Saturday and brought home impressive hardware.
First, the Huskies performed at the State Marching Band Festival at Waterloo Memorial Stadium, earning a Division 1 rating.
Then, the band packed up and traveled to Muscatine for the Muskie Invitational, where it's "Bollywood Adventure" performance took second place in Class 2A.
The band actually was tied for first, but lost a tie breaker, according to the band's Facebook page.
The Huskies also won three other awards: Best Color Guard, Best Percussion, and Best Hornline.
See more photos by Valerie Rownd at www.facebook.com/OelweinBandDepartment.