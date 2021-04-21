Oelwein High School Choir students received 10 Division I ratings, among eight ensembles and two soloists, at the Virtual State Solo and Ensemble Contest last week. Five ensembles received Division II and two received Division III ratings.
Recordings were sent in last week and adjudicated — virtually — with ratings released on Saturday, April 17, according to OHS vocal music teacher Darci Fuelling.
The OHS Vocal Music Facebook page congratulated students whose pieces received Division I ratings, in a post Sunday:
• “Forget Me Not” singers were Dani Gerstenberger, Natalie Albrecht, Lauren Hamilton, Jenna Schmith, Madison Kunkle and Jillian Prouty.
• “Trilogy of Knighthood” singers were Andrew Rownd, Ian Paul, Brody Rogers and Jon Huber.
• “Stars I Shall Find” singers were Abigail Dahl, Alexis Boies, Brooke Ellis and Karissa Shannon.
• “The Last Blue Rose” singers were Brooke Ellis, Abigail Dahl and Karissa Shannon.
• “I Will Sing You the Stars” singers were Karissa Shannon, Lauren Hamilton, Brooke Ellis, Abigail Dahl, Jon Huber, Ian Paul, Andrew Rownd and Brody Rogers.
• “Do Not Stand at my Grave and Weep” singers were Jenna Schmith, Dani Gerstenberger and Lauren Hamilton.
• “Homeward Bound” ensemble singers were Brooke Ellis, Natalie Albrecht, Dani Gerstenberger, Abigail Dahl and Lauren Hamilton.
• “Deep River” singers were Dani Gerstenberger, Lauren Hamilton, Natalie Albrecht, Jenna Schmith, Morgan Alber, Madison Kunkle, Logan Cockerham, Cole Hamilton, Andrew Rownd, Ian Paul, Brody Rogers, Christian Stoler, Laney Smith and Jillian Prouty.
• Karissa Shannon was named Senior Soloist (Division I). Shannon sang solo on “Homeward Bound” and “Ave Maria.”
• Ella Schunk was named Sophomore Soloist (Division I). Schunk sang solo on “The Stars are with the Voyager” and “Ave Maria.”
Some, but not all, of the Solo and Ensemble entries have been posted to the OHS Vocal Music Facebook page. There is a video, for instance, of Senior Soloist awardee Shannon’s vocal solos of “Homeward Bound” and “Ave Maria” on the department Facebook page, among others.