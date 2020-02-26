WESTSIDE — An Oelwein native will be among the coaches and players inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Basketball Hall of Fame during this year’s boys’ state basketball tournament.
Tim Bell, son of Phyllis Bell of Oelwein and the late Don Bell, and a member of the Oelwein High School Class of 1972, will be recognized during halftime of the Class 4A Championship game, which begins at 8:45 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bell was a three-sport participant at Oelwein High School and played baseball at Upper Iowa University.
After earning his degree from Upper Iowa, he coached and taught for 39 years, all at Ar-We-Va High School in Westside, Iowa.
As that school’s boys basketball coach, he compiled a 527-302 record before retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season. Twenty-eight of his teams had winning seasons, and seven won more than 20 games. His last team won 57 regular season games in a row and had lost only one conference game in the newly-formed Rolling Valley Conference in its first three years.
His teams won 12 conference championships during his tenure, including one his first year in 1977-78 and the last three before his retirement. Three times, his teams’ seasons ended as Substate runners-up. He was named Substate Coach of the Year in 2005.
Bell started his career as a science teacher and, after earning a master’s degree from Morningside College in Sioux City, he worked as a guidance counselor. He continues to be active in the school as a substitute teacher and an official for junior varsity and junior high sports.
Bell has three married daughters, Jadee Purdy, Lauren Jensen and Tilaine Good, and eight grandchildren.