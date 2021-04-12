Thirteen secondhand instruments will get a new lease on life in the Oelwein Band Program. Oelwein High School January graduate and eight-year clarinetist Faith Edmonds donated an installment of these instruments she has collected to the band program on Monday.
OHS band teacher Cory McBride accepted the donation on behalf of the band program and expressed gratitude.
“That means a lot to us that somebody that’s been involved in our program so long has decided to give back to ensure our program continues on nice and strong down the road,” McBride said.
In what began as her senior seminar community project, Edmonds asked the community through media, including the Daily Register in December, to donate their used instruments to the Oelwein Band programs for students to rent by dropping them off at O-Town Discounts and More, 1600 S. Frederick Ave., where she works.
“Any extra instruments that we can have in our inventory only helps make sure any student that wants to participate in the band program has the ability to do so,” McBride said. “That way nobody’s not-involved due to financial issues.”
“We’re still collecting them as long as we can,” Edmonds said. “The O-Town Discounts store is the donation spot. Whatever we can give.”
Edmonds told the Daily Register in December that she, too, had rented her clarinet.
“I just want as many people to be in band and to enjoy it as much as I did the eight years I was in it,” she said in December.