Move over Paul Gleason because Oelwein High Principal Tim Hadley is instituting Saturday school (too soon?). When students receive their third unexcused absence under the new Oelwein High School truancy policy, instead of missing more class time, they will “get to” attend Saturday school with Principal Tim Hadley with changes to the Oelwein High School Handbook the School Board approved Monday.
Anyone that comes in past 10 minutes late, without a parentally excused absence, is considered truant. Until then, late arrivals are tardy.
“It sounds strange but — we found that for some students in-school suspension is actually a reward,” Hadley told the Oelwein School Board Monday. “I’m down there quite a bit, they’re not sitting there slurping energy drinks, they’re just sitting there, but for some students, that’s a reward because — I’m not having to change classes, I can just sit there and stare at my book or whatever.
“We have great folks that — for some students now it’s a catchup time ‘because I’ve been gone so now I’m slamming out maybe 50 assignments,’ which is phenomenal,” Hadley continued. “However, you’ve now missed another day of instruction. So you’ve missed a day, now I’m asking you to miss more time. So instead, I’m asking you to replace that time with Saturday school.
“And I know that’s not a popular choice to come on Saturday, but that’s kind of the point,” Hadley said. “This shouldn’t be a reward. You’ve missed out of class time. Your consequence is out-of-class time. You shouldn’t have to miss more class time to make that up.”
Hadley said the pandemic underscored the value of instructor time with students.
“We’ve always known that, but when we didn’t have that face-to-face time, students really struggled with that,” he said.
“So we’re looking at replacing that with Saturday school for the third and fourth truancy, beyond that it’s really parent discussions and, ‘Is this class the right fit for you? At some point, you’ve lost so much learning, is your time better spent doing something different?’”
The first and second truancies incur 40-minute detention and communication home.
Ten or more tardies to a specific class is also considered a major violation, resulting in in-school suspension or Saturday School, per the handbook.
The handbook outlines parent responsibilities.
“A student is considered truant if parents have not called the school to communicate their child not being in school,” it states. “Any illness or injury that will be projected to extend over 15 consecutive days should be brought to the attention of the school.
“The county attorney’s office will be used, when deemed necessary, to assist with matters involving students covered by the state’s compulsory attendance laws. Students missing 8 (eight) days a quarter or a total of 32 days a year are subject to having charges filed.”
TRUANCY LAWS
Parents can also be criminally charged for their students skipping.
Per the handbook:
“Children between the ages of 6 and 16 are compelled to receive an education. Heads of household are responsible for their children.
Penalties are as follows:
“First offense: Up to ten days in jail and/or $100 fine or 40 hours unpaid community service (simple misdemeanor)
“Second offense: Up to 20 days in jail and/or $500 fine or unspecified number of house community service in lieu of fine or jail sentence (serious misdemeanor)
“Third offense: Up to 30 days in jail and/or fine of up to $1,000, or an unspecified number of community service hours.”
Other handbook changes included:
• the addition of new high school staff: Assistant Principal/Activities Director Jamie Harrings, Dalton Lape joins the existing business department; Liz Stange joins the language arts department and Tami Tomkins joins media support services.
• The Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday OHS bell schedule for 2021-22 will be:
0 hour: 6:30-7:45 (PE), 1st: 8:10-8:50, 2nd: 8:54-9:34, 3rd: 9:38-10:18, 4th: 10:22-11:02; 5th: (A) 11:06-11:31, (B) 11:35-12:00, (C) 12:04-12:29; 6th: 12:33-1:13, 7th: 1:17-1:57, 8th: 2:01-2:41, Homeroom: 2:45-3:05
The Wednesday early-out bell schedule will be:
1st: 8:10-8:42, 2nd: 8:46-9:18, 3rd: 9:22-9:54, 4th: 9:58-10:30, Homeroom: 10:34-10:54; 5th: (A) 10:57-11:22, (B) 11:25-11:50, (C) 11:53-12:18; 6th: 12:21-12:53, 7th: 12:57-1:29, 8th: 1:33-2:05