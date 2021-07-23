A year ago, the Oelwein School District hired a high school principal with experience as a chaplain in the Iowa Army National Guard. Pastors in the Oelwein Ministerial Association recently met with High School Principal Tim Hadley at his invitation.
Hadley has offered to guest-preach for area churches, and has started asking area pastors, starting with association members, to volunteer to simply be available to students during their unstructured time. He’d like to add to that rotation with the likes of area first responders and crisis or service workers.
As for guest preaching, he has one and a half appointments lined up so far.
He will be preaching at First Baptist Church at the invitation of the Rev. Dave Byrd, on Sept. 5. Barring a time change from summer to during the school year, their services are at 10:15 a.m. and are televised on channel 81 at 11:45 a.m., and on Facebook at FbcOelwein.
Hadley is pondering the topic of unity and togetherness.
“Especially coming out of COVID, I think we’ve isolated ourselves a lot,” he said. “That’s kind of what pushed me to start this.
“I’ve wanted to connect with communities over the last year; it’s been challenging. The COVID piece, you know at some point you’ve got to just step forward and say let’s come together and tune in to support one another. Everything we do, regardless of labels or theology or intent or whatever, we all have a common goal of making Oelwein just an amazing, special place and supporting the people who live and work here.”
He and the Rev. Josh Schunk at Zion Lutheran Church are still ironing out a date for Hadley to guest-preach there.
Hadley said parishioners have asked him about it. “There’s definitely some interest.”
Hadley has also invited local clergy to be present for students during their unstructured school time.
Schunk coordinates the Oelwein Ministerial Association as well. He discussed a meeting with Hadley at Oelwein High School in a column in the Daily Register on July 9 (“Bringing God back into the community,” page 3).
“During that meeting, we discussed some more of the ways that the congregations in Oelwein could be in partnership with the schools.
“It is important for us to look for ways the work that we do intersects,” Schunk wrote in part; “with providing a quality education for the students in our community. “This partnership is exciting to me. In every community where I have lived and served, the work that the schools and the churches have been able to do together have been nothing short of amazingly blessed,” Schunk wrote.
“My whole intent is to create a bridge between faith and community and education,” Hadley told the Daily Register. “I’ve really looked at it as a three-legged stool to support students and staff. And again all the types of faiths, too.
“Specifically for me in my purview, I’m here to support young people, to encourage them toward their hopes and dreams and futures and hopefully the end goal being to want to come back here to Oelwein one day to want to raise their young people in faith and traditions.
“I think it’s a philosophy that should permeate through education and really through society: that every young person should have a caring adult,” Hadley said. “Period.
“Whether that’s an outside coach that comes in, a neighbor, their grandparents, whatever it is, if we can expose them to as many caring adults as we can, that to me is the link in providing education long beyond these walls and the roles and titles that we give an employee.
“So my vision is to invite them once a week around lunchtime. It’s kind of an unstructured time. And simply to have them present to make those connections.
“I talked about that in the larger vision of developing more of a ‘crisis team’ if needed,” he said.
Emergency management plans are not new to schools, the principal noted.
“The difference is, I think to me, when and if an emergency happens, having students and staff know those people that are coming into the building to deliver those services is vitally important.
“I don’t think the connection should be made during a crisis; the connection should be made prior to the crisis so there’s an established connection so when and if something happens, you’re more likely to share with someone you have an established relationship with and not a stranger,” Hadley said.
Eventually he said he envisions expanding the OHS crisis team to area first-responders and service workers, listing the police, fire, emergency medical, other emergency and crisis management personnel from the county.
“I know those discussions have happened, I just haven’t been involved in them,” Hadley said.
“I just want to reach out, if there is some kind of tragic event of any kind, at some point.
“My personal approach is kind of a ‘no matter’ approach,” Hadley said. “So kind of, no matter where you’ve been or what you’ve done or what’s been done to you, again, my personal approach, there’s a God that loves you, and you still have inherent value, and I don’t try and look at a student for where they are now but where they’re going to be. Anyone who says they’ve never made a mistake is not telling the truth. In my faith tradition, there’s only been one perfect person, and we crucified him.
“All of us have sinned and fallen short, and my intent and my message to ministers as they come in — the whole idea behind all of this is to maybe remove some of the shame because again these outside voices don’t know students that way. They come in fresh without knowing a student maybe has poor grades or a truancy issue or a tough family situation or whatever, they come in with a fresh set of lenses.
“My hope is that we help break that shame with those individuals rather than create more — through empathy and encouragement and really a fresh start through people who don’t have control over your future, they’re merely here to support you for where you are. And if you don’t want to take advantage of it, that’s fine too. I don’t know that every student will approach. But even if just one or two do, it’s worth doing.”
As of Wednesday, about five ministers have indicated availability to Hadley. He is contacting a few others.
“I think when people get an invitation, they feel compelled to want to help,” Hadley said, referencing when the Oelwein School District called on volunteers on a 79-degree day to help pick up tornado debris from Husky Stadium. “It’s 80-degree humidity, and all of a sudden, you’ve got 80, 70 people, from parents, grandparents to athletes to come pick up debris from the football field.
“I think their nature is to help — I think back to Mr. Rogers, you know, ‘the helpers.’ They’re there, they just need to be invited. I don’t know that I had a number in mind, I don’t think there could be too many, again 6-10 I think would be great.
“I would love to reach into other faith denominations too, really just extend it so there was a wide variety of connections.”
Although he would love to connect with every student, he’s realistic that a diverse set of volunteers will be more likely to connect with a diverse set of students.
“The U.S. Military works very hard to incorporate and encourage all faiths,” said Hadley, who is active in the Iowa Army National Guard. “We spend a lot of time as chaplains learning all different faith groups — and to perform and provide for all different types of faith groups.
“I’ve met soldiers who have an honest belief in the Flying Spaghetti Monster,” he said. “And I thought they were joking, and they were like, ‘No I’ve researched it, and I think it’s a thing.’ And I’ve met Christian Scientists and Norse Pagans. Especially with this generation, I see a very shopping cart mentality, I like what I see in Christianity and I like what I see in Judaism and kind of blend it.
“Whereas my personal faith tradition I’m a straight line Protestant Christian, but because I respect my ability to practice my religion, I, therefore, would be a hypocrite if I didn’t respect other people’s ability to practice,” he said.
“I don’t try to secretly guise or pull anybody in. I also want to hear what you believe and respect where you are because it’s a deep part of humanity.”
Hadley touched on other positive initiatives within the school while noting he didn’t want to speak for other club leaders.
“So diversity training,” he mentioned. “We’d like to move that into a diversity support group, too. I know Mrs. (Hallie) Roth has worked hard to develop an after-school group too that really has supported all kinds of — from race to the LGBTQ community.” He referred to her for more about that.
“For us it’s about supporting the whole students,” Hadley said.
“When I was in school it was like we were there to just learn academics.
“Now it’s like, yes, we want academics, that’s a huge part of what we do.
“However, the best academically equipped student in the world is going to have a long, challenging life if they haven’t learned empathy, compassion, those other soft skills. At the end of the day, we want them to be here, however they come.”