When Major Andrew Smith was pinning the Army Commendation Medal to Principal Tim Hadley’s chest Thursday morning outside Oelwein High School, the significance went beyond one man.
Hadley was being recognized for contributing to seven people joining the Iowa National Guard in 2018 and 2019. But, in the larger picture, the recognition emphasized the importance of stepping up in times of need, whether that be in the National Guard or as a teacher, medical worker or any number of jobs on the frontline of crises.
It also fit in with the high school’s spirit day theme, “Frontline Heroes.”
“Frontline Heroes today here at school for Homecoming is an opportunity to honor all those people who are on the front lines of any industry whether it’s our local grocery store workers or our military our first responders,” Hadley said.
He noted the additional efforts the school’s custodians do to protect students and staff from COVID-19.
“They spend hours and hours sanitizing and cleaning,” he said. “I think it’s a nice nod to all those people who have been essential .. There are so many people working through this.”
Hadley’s seven leads that became enlistments was an unusual achievements, according to 1st Sgt. Dan Wegner, of Oelwein, with the Iowa National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion. “That was pretty significant,” he said.
Freedom, safety and security depends on having enough personnel in the National Guard, he added.
“The strength of the National Guard is the Adjutant General’s number one priority, and obviously we can’t do our jobs without personnel,” he said. “Tim, as a chaplain and a soldier in the Iowa Guard ... one of his passions is to go out and change people’s lives and provide opportunities for them through the Iowa National Guard.”
Changing lives is also why Hadley’s an educator, Wegner said.
The Iowa National Guard has been called on this year for local crises more than they’ve been needed in a while, Hadley said.
“Think about the Iowa National Guard and how essential they have been at this time,” he said. “The derecho, they were there. Millions of tons of debris. They helped clear roads, powerlines. With COVID-19, they provided Iowa test sites as well as food distribution, PPE, hospital set up — mobile hospital tents — everything from that, even ... riot control if needed.”
Smith, the 1-133 Infantry Battalion officer in charge, presented the medal as Wegner read the commendation: “For outstanding achievement from 15 January 2018 to 26 August 2019. Second Lieutenant Timothy Hadley submitted seven leads that enlisted in the Iowa National Guard. His emphasis on building strength supports the Adjutant General’s top priority. Second Lieutenant Hadley’s actions bring great credit upon himself, the Recruiting and Retention Battation and the Iowa National Guard.”