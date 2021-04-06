Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein High School Prom, “A Night in the Amazon,” will be Saturday, April 24. The Grand March will be at the Williams Center for the Arts, from 7-8:30 p.m. The dance will be at the High School Gym from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Post Prom will be at the Williams Wellness Center attached to the High School, from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 
 
 
 
 

