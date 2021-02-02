With six weeks until showtime, the Oelwein High School musical production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” remains in tadpole stage. Performances will be March 19 at 7 p.m. and March 20 at 2 p.m.
Lauren Hamilton plays the lead mermaid, Ariel, a spunky redhead who falls in love with a human and asks the sea witch to grant her legs so they can be together.
“She’s pretty adventurous,” Hamilton said. “Even though she’s seen as misbehaving by her sisters, I think she’s really outgoing and different, and it’s cool that that’s what other kids are being shown, you don’t have to conform to what society tells you, you don’t have to always do what you’re told because sometimes it’s the better choice (to) go with what you think.”
Hamilton has played supporting characters in “Legally Blonde” freshman year as one of the best friends, Pilar, and in “Mama Mia” sophomore year as the main character’s daughter, Sophie.
“It’s fun to be able to experience different personalities and play around with lines and how things are said,” she intoned.
It has been six or seven years since the high school last performed a Disney musical, which was “Beauty and the Beast,” Director Julie Williams recalled.
Moreover, Hamilton was glad the district is doing the musical version of “The Little Mermaid” as she personally enjoys singing.
“Choir is my favorite class,” Hamilton said. A current member of Belle Voce and Concert Choir, she has joined in various honor choirs and such activities since middle school.
In the past, she played the French horn, and the piano in Jazz Band.
Three first-time actors in the musical were lovingly pressured into it, be it by peers or adults.
Katie Buchtela plays Grimsby, a worrywart character who looks after Prince Eric, Ariel’s love interest.
“My best friend has done this for the past year or two and she dragged me into it actually,” said Buchtela. Her friend is Shalymar Evens, who plays one of the mermaid sisters.
Josh Lopez plays Prince Eric. He was told to give it a try, and did.
Jonathan Huber plays King Triton, Ariel’s dad. He resisted peer pressure to try out, until the musical’s Music Director Darci Fuelling encouraged him.
“I was told by a bunch of my friends that I should try out,” Huber said. “I originally didn’t. Then Ms. Fuelling came up to me and told me I should try out, and I can’t say no to her, so here I am.”
Each found something to like about their characters.
“I relate with my character a lot because he frets over Eric a lot,” Buchtela said. “And I actually do that with my friends — it might not seem like it.”
“I like how lively my character is,” Lopez said of Eric.
“I like the overall feeling of authority that comes from King Triton,” Huber said.
Buchtela and Huber were going to practice their lines with friends. Buchtela intended to practice over a chat app, Discord.
“Sebastian, Brody Rogers, he’s by my side practically every scene of the play,” Huber said. “We’re friends since like fifth grade.”
Buchtela was familiar with the Disney cartoon when she tried out.
Huber said he first watched the movie “three hours before the original audition. I was like, maybe I’ll wait for something else, but — it was peer pressure — from the top.”
With three activities going on, less than half the cast was present on Monday, but that’s normal especially for a small school where students are stretched thin.
“We work around the activities kids are in all the time,” Williams said.
SAFETY
The performers are taking safety precautions, such as practicing with their masks on.
“We’re taking all the necessary precautions with practices and singing,” Hamilton said.
“Usually we do a dress rehearsal, but we’re not going to be able to cram all those kids in together,” Williams said.
“It’ll be nice to do something semi-normal again,” Hamilton added.
SUPPORT
Adults helping in addition to Williams and Fuelling are Assistant Director Polly Barreto and accompanist Sue Schlitter. The costumes are coming from a theater company in Fort Dodge, and sets will be built onsite by a local, Rick Garceau. There is no lighting or sound crew at present.
VIDEO
There are rights issues to video casting the production.
“So we do not tape them,” Williams said. “Depends on how many people we are allowed to seat here, there could be a live stream of it.”
So for other viewing options, they will play it by ear with regard to the state of the pandemic.