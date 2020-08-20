Senior Nicole Lenz packed up a laptop after answering questions for social studies teacher, Jason Gearhart, in the fifth hour. The first few weeks back will focus on social emotional learning, and Gearhart had started students’ thoughts flowing by asking what they would submit to a museum doing a future exhibit on the coronavirus to remember this moment. The idea was based on a New York Times piece.
“My first day’s not going how I would’ve expected a couple years ago because we have to wear a mask, social distance and are not attending with your whole grade,” Lenz said. She got to see some friends at lunch.
“It’s good to get back to a daily routine,” she added.
Although Lenz, who is in Cohort A, missed seeing others who will return on Friday as part of Cohort B, she anticipates seeing them when attending school activities.
For her own activities, she is working toward her certified nurse’s assistant licensure through the school’s partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College. Amid her clinical lab experience at Grandview Healthcare Center and Oelwein Senior Living last spring, the facility stopped accepting visitors — including students — because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She finished her book work online and hopes to finish clinicals this year.
Each class had also spent the first five minutes the first day back watching videos created by Assistant Principal Nick Schauf about various challenges facing them this year, Principal Tim Hadley said.