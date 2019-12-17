Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein musicians named to UNI Honor Band

Oelwein High School band students named to the University of Northern Iowa Honor Band are, from left (front row) Isabella Lopez and Brielle Belden, and (back row) Kaitlyn Pattison, Karissa Shannon and Elizabeth Schommer.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Oelwein High School band members Kaitlyn Pattison, Isabella Lopez, Elizabeth Schommer, Brielle Belden, and Karissa Shannon have been named to the 2020 University of Northern High Honor Band.

They will perform at UNI’s Northern Festival of Bands, Feb. 13-15. The annual event provides high school students with the opportunity to work with nationally recognized conductors. The weekend includes masterclasses with UNI faculty, performances by UNI student and faculty ensembles, and a scholarship solo competition.

Another Oelwein band member, Landyn Schuldt — was chosen as an alternate and may get to attend if a trumpet seat opens up.