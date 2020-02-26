Eleven Oelwein High School students will take 13 entries to the district individual speech contest on Saturday at MFL MarMac in Monona.
Speech students attending individual districts will be: Laura Gibbs in the acting and prose categories; Shalymar Evens, poetry; Alana Burns, poetry; Aryn Glew, literary program; Sojidin Gulmamadov, original oratory; Kane Ohl, original oratory; Brody Rogers, spontaneous speaking and improvisation; Gladice Mathews, storytelling; Chloe Short, storytelling; Samantha Dietrich, improvisation; and Ella Schunk, after-dinner speaking.
Students receiving a division I rating at the district level will continue to individual state speech on March 14 at Starmont High School in Arlington.
“[Starmont] will be a short trip which is nice,” she said.
Speech coach Julie Williams believes none went last year.
“The program has seen a much bigger interest than last year,” Williams said. “Not necessarily bigger than it used to be, but we’re trying to start building the program back up.”
Two group speech acts advanced to state at Dubuque Senior on Feb. 8.
The group that produced the short film “Check-mate” earned a division I rating while there.
The film followed a group of kids who find a chess set in an attic, go on an adventure and end up back in the attic. The students wrote the script and filmed it in addition to acting in it. They were: Brooke Patterson, Brody Rogers, Ian Paul, Blake Perkins, Logan Cockerham, Riley Hamilton and Natalie Stasi.