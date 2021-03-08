Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tickets for the Oelwein High School musical production of “The Little Mermaid” will go on sale on Thursday, March 11 in the Williams Center ticket booth and will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays. Or persons may seek tickets from an assistant drama director during rehearsal by visiting the auditorium from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

