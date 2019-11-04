Oelwein Community Schools invites all veterans to attend its All-School Veterans Day Program in the high school gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 11.
The program begins at 9 a.m. and veteran family members are invited to attend alongside their students. Organizers ask that student veteran guests sign up online by noon, Friday, Nov. 8 at tinyurl.com/OCSDVets.
Please meet your students in the cafeteria outside the gym at 8:45 a.m. You will be able to sit with them during the ceremony in the folding chairs on the gym floor.