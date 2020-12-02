Oelwein High School is looking for yearbooks to put into an online archive.
"We have the ability to virtually archive all the yearbooks that we can get our hands on and preserve them in digital format," says a post on the school district's Facebook page.
"We currently have from Julie Leisinger years 1931, 1939, 1941, 1942, 1947, 1974, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1984-2019.
"We need your help to get some of the yearbooks we are missing. They will be sent away and returned in a safe manner and given back to the owner. We would just need to borrow them so the company can archive them.
"Please email nschauf@oelwein.k12.ia.us or give us a call if you have one of the missing years!"