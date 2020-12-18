Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein High School December Vocal Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school gym. Two tickets will be allowed per performer. Mask up.

The concert will also be live streamed Monday night at 7 p.m. at https://youtu.be/WIGPcxYoduo. The link can be accessed in a Friday post on the Oelwein High School Vocal Music Facebook page, facebook.com/OHSVocalMusic. The concert will also be recorded on DVD and made available to students the following day. To request a copy, email dfuelling@oelwein.k12.ia.us.

 
 
 
 

