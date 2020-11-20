Although there will not be in-person Olde Tyme Christmas events in downtown Oelwein on Friday, Dec. 4, there will be fireworks at 7 p.m.
People can watch the Olde Tyme Christmas fireworks show from their vehicles in suggested locations, such as the city’s north or south parking lots, or other parking areas. People will not be allowed to congregate in groups to watch the fireworks, however.
Since there are no ground displays, the fireworks will be able to be seen from many areas of town including some residential areas.
There are Olde Tyme Christmas happenings to be enjoyed at your leisure from Friday, Dec. 4 to Monday, Dec. 14, such as viewing the trees on the Christmas Tree Walk, and the Elf on the Shelf Hunt.