Bring your cameras to Olde Tyme Christmas, 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Oelwein. There will be plenty of photo opportunities.
• PHOTO BOOTH — Back by popular demand will be a Christmas photo booth at the Grand Theatre at 26 S. Frederick. Mel Buzynski with the “Just Smile Photo Booth” will make sure you and your group look very festive with an assortment of props available, such as hats, boas, reindeer noses and more.
You will have a photo strip to take home with you. All pictures are free of charge. The booth is sponsored by Oelwein Rotary Club and Fidelity Bank.
• PHOTO BOARDS — Four photo boards with places to insert your faces will be located throughout downtown. Have your photo taken with a snowman, elves, carolers or Candy Land. The free photo boards are sponsored by Kern’s Company, Berryman Family Dentistry and Alliant Energy.
• LARGE SANTA — Another photo opportunity will be with a large Santa, which is a former prop from the soap opera “As The World Turns.” Decorated steps will surround the large Santa for you to climb for another photo on the corner of Frederick and Charles. This Santa display is sponsored by Fareway.
• VISITING SANTA — Bring your camera and take your own photos to capture your child’s smiles while they tell Santa about their wish list. Santa will be located at The Lion at 110 South Frederick. Santa’s Elf will be handing out treats.
Santa is sponsored by Performance Rehab and the treats are sponsored by Irvine Water Conditioning & Plumbing.
• STROLLING CHARACTERS — Strolling through the streets and activities of Olde Tyme Christmas will be a snowman and a polar bear. Be on the lookout, as more characters could appear during the night. Sponsors for these characters are Mercy Hospital and Zion Lutheran Church.