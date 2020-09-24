Yes, Oelwein, there will be Olde Tyme Christmas!
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard and committee are working to create a modified version of the annual Olde Tyme Christmas that will have plenty of family fun while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Howard said this marks the 18th year for the annual ushering in of the holiday season, and without a doubt, the most challenging of any years in the past.
“We have really had to rethink every event within the total structure. We have had to cancel everything else this year, but I refuse to let Olde Tyme Christmas be canceled,” she said. “People that are concerned about being around others can still watch the parade and fireworks from safe distances and enjoy those events.”
Olde Tyme Christmas will be held Friday, Dec. 4 from 5-7 p.m. The timeframe has been shortened because of the modified events for downtown activities.
Howard is still working on a few ideas that incorporate CDC guidelines. The following are confirmed activities for Olde Tyme Christmas 2020:
While there will not be visits/photos with Santa or a Santa phone booth this year, he says treats will be delivered to the OCAD office to be picked up. Children can write him a letter, see him in the parade, and call him on his cell phone. There will be a special mailbox at the OCAD office for the Letters to Santa.
Mrs. Claus will have her reading corner as in past years and children will be able to listen to her reading stories from outside the storefront.
There will be strolling characters throughout the downtown and photo-boards set up where people can stop and take their pictures. The Buchanan County Animal Shelter will have a petting area of some of their adoptable pets.
Children can take part in the Elf on a Shelf Hunt. There will also be Express Train rides.
A Christmas Tree Walk will replace the tree decorating contest, with merchants and organizations displaying decorated trees in their storefronts through the downtown area.
The Oelwein High School is planning an outdoor mini-Christmas Concert.
The Grinch coronation will take place outside in Plaza Park.
Due to social distancing guidelines, it is not possible to host the craft/market show in the Community Plaza this year, so that part of the events is cancelled, along with the Candyland game.
“The caramel corn folks will be here, and we are hoping to get a couple more food vendors to join us for the couple of hours,” Howard said. “We’re also still working on carriage rides, Christmas music and petting zoo.”
At 7 p.m. the lighted parade will take place with fireworks to follow.
“We are still in need of a few volunteers, but we don’t want anybody to attend, or volunteer for anything they might feel uncomfortable about,” Howard said. “Face masks and social distancing are recommended throughout events.”
The 18th annual Olde Tyme Christmas is being co-hosted by OCAD and the Oelwein Daily Register. All activities are sponsored by local businesses.