GREENE — Sumner-Fredricksburg senior runningback Kelby Olson scored his longest rushing touchdown of the season Friday night in Greene when he broke free for a 70-yard score. The Cougars won their regular season finale 23-6 over North Butler.
Olson scored two touchdowns — his other being a 1-yard plunge — bringing his season total up to three.
Junior Kody VanEngelenburg scored S-F’s other touchdown, a 10-yard reception. He finished the season with four.
S-F finishes its regular season with a 3-6 record overall.
The Cougars opened the season with a 40-14 home victory over Postville. Their second win came at home in Week 5 over Lake Mills, 13-6.
This road win is S-F’s first since their 32-7 win over Lake Mills on Sept. 21, 2018.
