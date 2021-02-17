Eighth-graders through Oelwein Middle School and Oelwein Online will have occasion to hear about their transition to ninth grade (high school) from Counselor Deena Smock, according to a parent letter from her on social media.
The required state program, called My Academic Plan, supports students in looking at an array of career opportunities after high school. Its intent is to guide their scheduling decisions so they select needed schooling or activities.
In-person learners will meet with Smock during the day next Tuesday, Feb 23. and Wednesday, Feb. 24. Smock said in an email she is working with Oelwein Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring to set up times to meet with online students.
Next month, two registration options will be held for parents and eighth-graders (entering ninth grade).
These will be held March 9 and 11 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria, with sessions grouped by the student’s last name.
•Students whose last name begins with A through M will need to attend on March 9.
•Students whose last name begins with N-Z, should attend on March 11.
Attendees must mask up and stay six feet apart.
Students must bring their laptops charged and ready to use.