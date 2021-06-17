In late April, Oelwein Middle School eighth graders went outside to the old existing prairie during their class time. Their goal was to rejuvenate the existing prairie and expand it. We all had jobs to do when we went out to the prairie. The students would do most of the work while Mrs. Jill Kelly oversaw everything we were doing. The prairie was also tilled by then. Then we started raking all the grass clumps that were present. When all the land was tilled and raked up we started putting down the pollinator seeds. We put the pollinator seeds down twice over two different days. Then Mrs. Gearhart’s homeroom class plotted the prairie with stakes and orange garden twine and then measured out each of the grids.
When all the grids were marked out we then went to do the next round of the prairie seeds. We let those pollinator seeds set for a while. All the different pods then started to plant various plants. The plants were planted and covered with straw. The straw is very good at keeping the seeds from moving in rain and prevents them from being eaten by birds, so it makes it a great soil insulator for the colder nights.
Almost all of the boys in Mr. Morgan’s homeroom class went out to get rocks for the prairie. They took out one of the wheelbarrows and then came back with loads of rocks. They did this over a course of three to four days. The rocks were stacked in an area where they can be seen by the public. They are a great example of glacial deposits and will be used when students are learning Geology.
Mr. Harrison’s homeroom has also done a lot of work. They planted three trees by the prairie and have also done most of the things listed above. The class has helped with everything. When they planted the trees they had a lot of fun. Nevaeh Stewart says “ it was a great experience, you watched everyone work together as a team”. When they planted the trees they also put some mulch down for soil insulation. They planted two plum trees and one bur oak tree. The trees were provided by a Grant Mrs. Kelly was awarded to rejuvenate and expand the garden.
Planting the prairie was a good learning opportunity. The prairie will also be used in the coming years by the other students. The next year’s students will observe how the prairie has changed and how they can make it better for the next grade and for the upcoming grades. The upcoming grades will keep the prairie up to date. Mrs. Kelly will help with the prairie health over the summer and upcoming years.
The prairie was a great experience. The upcoming grades will work with Mrs. Kelly to maintain the prairie and hopefully develop an outdoor classroom with seating. All students should have the opportunity that we had. When we had the opportunity to get up and work outside, after sitting in a classroom for a while, it helped to motivate students.